Call for quilts issued for annual show
COOPERSTOWN — Registration for this year’s Fenimore Quilt Club Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at the Cooperstown Art Association at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, exhibitors may register up to two items. Insurance coverage for exhibited works will be the responsibility of the owner.
If anyone is interested in selling their displayed works, information will be available during registration.
Show quilts will be displayed from Feb. 12 to 26, in CAA’s galleries from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Call Jean Lyon at 607-547-2709 or CAA at 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com for more information about being in the show.
Society to award college scholarship
NORWICH — The Chenango County Historical Society is accepting applications for the Elinor Robb Troicke Memorial Scholarship.
According to a media release, the annual scholarship is traditionally awarded in June to a graduating high school senior from Chenango County.
The scholarship has been awarded every year since 2013. It honors the memory of Troicke, described as a McDonough community volunteer and supporter of high school students.
Troicke served for many years as a volunteer museum educator at CCHS. She taught art at Oxford Academy and Central School for more than 20 years before retiring in 1989. She was a very active member of the McDonough United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school and Vacation Bible School. She was a member of the United Methodist Women and was involved in every function at the church.
She also served as a Cub Scout and Girl Scout leader, was a member of the Chenango Piecemakers Quilt Club, co-founded the McDonough Improvement Committee, is credited with bringing the McDonough Library and Calvary Community Center to fruition and served as the McDonough town historian.
Applicants must intend to enroll in a two- or four-year college the semester following high school graduation, have completed volunteer service with one or more Chenango County nonprofit organization and intend to major or minor in museum studies, history, studio art, library sciences, education, or a related field.
All application materials must be submitted by 4 p.m., May 1, to the Chenango County Historical Society at 45 Rexford St. in Norwich.
Visit www.chenangohistorical.org/education for more information.
