Snowshoeing events planned at center
SHERBURNE — Monthly programming is scheduled to resume in January at the Rogers Center at 2721 State Route 80 in Sherburne.
According to a media release, Friends of Rogers and Cornell Cooperative Extension Chenango County will collaborate to provide two or more programs monthly from January through May, as COVID precautions allow.
Snowshoe sessions will be held for ages 12 and older from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, and 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30. Both are free and sponsored by the Otis Thompson Foundation. Snowshoes may be rented for $3 per pair.
Each session will cap attendance at 15 people and masks must be worn. Registration may be completed by emailing info@friendsofrogers.org or calling 607-674-4733.
Friends of Rogers Executive Director Simon Solomon said in the release, “We are excited to offer in-person programs on property again and to receive a grant from The Otis Thompson Foundation to sponsor the programs for the year of 2021.” Simon added, “It has been difficult with COVID in 2020, but we have made accommodations and collaborated with Cornell Cooperative Extension Chenango County to be able to continue our mission.”
Future programs will include ice fishing, shelter building, hiking the sugar bush, wildflower walks and tree identifications.
Rogers Center is operated by Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center, a nonprofit organization that offers educational programs for people of all ages. The staff is working in shifts between home and the Visitor Center.
The Visitor Center building remains closed to the public with the restrooms open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday and during any programs.
Visit www.facebook.com/RogersEEC/ for more information and updates on future events.
Program to explore winter’s night sky
SPRINGFIELD — Otsego County Conservation Association Vice President Jim Hill will present the outdoor program “Naked Eye Astronomy, Winter Edition — Are You Sirius?” at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, at Mohican Farm at 7207 State Route 80 in Springfield.
According to a media release, constellations including Orion, Gemini and Taurus will be explored along with the asterism known as the winter circle and the open star cluster, the Pleiades.
Attendees should dress for the weather and bring a chair as well as binoculars if desired.
The program is free. Registration will be limited to 30 attendees. All participants are required to use a cloth face covering and observe social distancing guidelines.
Registration is available at tinyurl.com/y6ramawp.
Water pollution to be addressed
COOPERSTOWN — Antoinette Kuzminski will address “Emerging Contaminants in Lake Otsego and the Susquehanna River” from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, on Zoom.
According to a media release, the talk is the third in the 2020-21 Sunday Speakers Series hosted by Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown.
It was as a general internist that Kuzminski became aware in the 1990s of the concept of endocrine disruption because of emerging contaminants and their impact on human health. She joined with SUNY Oneonta’s Biological Field Station and the U.S. Geological Survey to study the presence of emerging contaminants in Lake Otsego and the Susquehanna River. Her talk will review recent investigations, particularly the potential for endocrine disruption in aquatic and human life.
The term emerging contaminants refers to a group of thousands of previously unrecognized substances, almost all man made, that are being found in small amounts in fresh waters worldwide.
Kuzminski served as attending physician and associate professor of medicine at Bassett Hospital from 1976 to 2016.
The free event is open to the public. The League of Women Voters of the Cooperstown Area is assisting FOVL with the program.
Visit fovl.eventbrite.com for more information and to register.
