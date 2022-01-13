In-person, virtual exhibitors wanted
NORWICH — Chenango Arts Council at 27 W. Main St. in Norwich is seeking exhibitors for its 2022-23 gallery season.
According to a media release, CAC will support an in-person gallery show with an opening reception, postcards, posters and social media marketing.
Interested artists are requested to send their resume, artist statement and at least eight digital images, including titles and mediums to info@chenangoarts.org for consideration by the gallery committee.
For those interested in exhibiting virtually, CAC is also seeking online exhibits as well as artist members to feature in its Arts Guide.
A guide listing may include pictures, video, weblinks and the opportunity to be hired for virtual workshops and events.
Artists may email info@chenangoarts.org or call 607-336-2787 for more information.
Society to award college scholarship
NORWICH — The Chenango County Historical Society is accepting applications for the Elinor Robb Troicke Memorial Scholarship.
According to a media release, the annual scholarship is traditionally awarded in June to a graduating high school senior from Chenango County.
The scholarship has been awarded every year since 2013.
It honors the memory of Troicke, described as a McDonough community volunteer and supporter of high school students.
Troicke served for many years as a volunteer museum educator at CCHS.
She taught art at Oxford Academy and Central School for more than 20 years before retiring in 1989.
She was an active member of the McDonough United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school and Vacation Bible School. She was also a member of the United Methodist Women and involved in every function at the church.
Troicke also served as a Cub Scout and Girl Scout leader, was a member of the Chenango Piecemakers Quilt Club, co-founded the McDonough Improvement Committee, is credited with bringing the McDonough Library and Calvary Community Center to fruition and served as the McDonough town historian.
Applicants must intend to enroll in a two- or four-year college the semester following high school graduation, have completed volunteer service with one or more Chenango County nonprofit organization and intend to major or minor in museum studies, history, studio art, library sciences, education, or a related field.
All application materials must be submitted by 4 p.m., May 1, to the Chenango County Historical Society at 45 Rexford St. in Norwich.
Visit www.chenangohistorical.org/education for more information.
Historical essays featured in book
FLY CREEK — The Fly Creek Area Historical Society’s publication, “Fly Creek Area History” is available for purchase at the Fly Creek General Store.
According to a media release, the book contains historical essays collected from members, guest speakers and historians over a 30-year period. A limited number of books were printed and are priced at $25 each.
Society memberships are available at $15 a year per family and $10 a year per individual. Members receive a quarterly newsletter. Membership fees may be mailed to P.O. Box 87, Fly Creek, NY 13337.
