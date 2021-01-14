Uses for zoning to be presented
The program “Why Zoning Shouldn’t Be Taboo” will be presented from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, using Zoom.
According to a media release, Otsego County Conservation Association Environmental Planner Danny Lapin will discuss how zoning can be used to design communities that promote density without compromising public health.
Registration is available at tinyurl.com/yyjoovcl.
Email Lapin at planner@occainfo.org for more information.
Program to focus on energy audits
A Green Jobs — Green New York energy presentation for small businesses and nonprofits will be sponsored by the Otsego County Conservation Association at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, on Zoom.
According to a media release, the presentation will focus on low-cost energy audits for businesses with fewer than 100 employees and nonprofits of any size
Goshen’s Daylight Savings Company Engineer and Principal Adam Boese will explain the audit process, what appears in an audit report and provide options designed to reduce energy costs while increasing occupant health and safety and building durability.
The 30-minute presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer period.
The required registration is available at tinyurl.com/yyxryf6z.
Visit occainfo.org for more information.
Lions Club to judge posters from youths
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Lions Club will sponsor a youth “Peace Poster Contest” in conjunction with the 2021 Cooperstown Winter Carnival.
Participants must be 11, 12 or 13 years old by Nov. 15.
According to a media release, the winner will receive $250 and their poster will be submitted to Lions District 20-Y for judging.
The theme for the contest is, “We are All Connected.” Expression of the theme, artistic merit and originality will be considered when evaluating the posters at all judging levels.
Photos of the entries must be emailed by 11:59 p.m. Feb. 1, to cooperstownwintercarnival@gmail com, where contest rules are also available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.