Club raising funds for care packages
OTEGO — The Unatego Spartan Booster Club will provide members of the Class of 2021 with “We Care” packages and has initiated a fund drive to help support the project.
According to a media release monetary contributions as well as items to include in the packages are welcome. The club will also provide congratulatory lawn signs for all 67 seniors to display at their homes.
Donations may be mailed Unatego Spartan Booster Club, Attention: Chris McCoy, 2641 State Highway 7, Otego NY 13825, or at www.facebook.com/ucsboosterclub/ by clicking on the donate button.
Contact Carrie DeJoy by messaging her on Facebook or at 607-267-1707 for more information.
Annual caucus set in Laurens village
LAURENS — Republicans and Democrats in the village of Laurens will meet to decide on candidates for mayor and trustee at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, at the village hall at 37 Brook St. in Laurens. Each office carries a two-year term.
Voting will be from noon until 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 16.
