Food distribution to be Thursday
LAURENS — St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Laurens will sponsor its monthly free food distribution for those needing a helping hand on Thursday, Jan. 20.
Food will be given to those who arrive at the church from 4 p.m. until the supply is gone.
Motorists should enter the church parking lot along the driveway next to the Laurens Post Office on Brook Street to receive the food from masked and gloved church members.
Takeout dinner set at area Legion
LAURENS — A takeout turkey dinner will be sponsored from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, by the Laurens American Legion at 11 Main St. in Laurens.
The meal will include turkey, mashed potatoes, dressing, gravy, vegetable, roll and dessert.
The cost will be $12 for adults and $5 for children younger than 12.
Dance for a Cureset for Saturday
LAURENS — Dance for a Cure, a Coaches vs. Cancer Zumbathon® and basket raffle will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, in the multi-purpose room at Laurens Central School.
After a one hour registration period, five licensed instructors will lead participants in Zumba dancing, toning and Pound until 2 p.m.
In addition to a $10 Zumbathon donation, a basket raffle will feature items donated by local individuals and businesses. Raffle winners will be announced at 2 p.m. and one need not be present to win.
Monetary donations will also be accepted in the form of checks made out to Laurens Central School.
Proceeds will go the American Cancer Society.
Call 607-432-2050 for more information.
Scholarship forms needed by March 25
Seniors who attend high school in either Hancock or Deposit are eligible to apply for the Vanessa Joy Gorder Memorial Scholarship sponsored by the Delaware Highlands Conservancy.
According to a media release, the $2,000 scholarship, established in 2015, is open to students pursuing a career in education or environmental stewardship in school districts bordering the Upper Delaware River in New York and Pennsylvania.
Interested students are advised to contact their guidance counselors for applications.
Completed applications are to be submitted through the school’s guidance counselor for transmittal to the Delaware Highlands Scholarship Committee by March 25. Recipients of the scholarship will be notified in May.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.