Blood drive to be held at St. Mary’s
COOPERSTOWN — A Red Cross blood drive will be held from noon until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, in the parish hall of St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church at 31 Elm St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, donors will be entered for a chance to attend the Super Bowl in 2022.
Appointments may be made at 800-733-2767 or at redcrossblood.org.
Food distribution set for Thursday
LAURENS — St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Laurens will sponsor its monthly free food distribution for area families in need of a helping hand on Thursday, Jan. 21.
According to a media release, food will be distributed to those who arrive by 4 p.m. and will continue until the supply is gone.
Vehicles should enter the church parking lot along the driveway next to the Laurens Post Office on Brook Street.
Bagged food will be passed through vehicle windows by masked and gloved church members. All are welcome. Poor weather conditions will not interfere with the food distribution.
Church to continue carnival tradition
COOPERSTOWN — The First Baptist Church at 21 Elm St. in Cooperstown, will continue to host its traditionalal soup and chili lunch during this year’s Cooperstown Winter Carnival, but with a few changes. According to a media release, the event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 19 and 20.
Chili, beef barley soup and broccoli chowder will be offered to-go in pints and quarts with oyster crackers.
There is a minimum suggested donation of $5 for a pint, or $10 for a quart.
Advanced orders are being encouraged by organizers and may be made by emailing baptistcooperstown@gmail.com or leaving a message at 607-547-9371.
It should be noted when placing orders, if they are for chili, soup or chowder, what quantities are wanted and the pick up day and time.
Orders are for takeout only. No seating will be provided this year.
