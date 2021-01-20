Red Cross seeking nominees to honor
The Southern Tier Chapter of the American Red Cross Western New York Region will accept nominations through Friday, Jan. 29, for its 12th annual Real Heroes event.
Because of the ongoing pandemic, the event will take place virtually on Wednesday, May 19. Local heroes in the counties of Chenango, Delaware and Otsego, as well as Broome, Cortland, Sullivan, Tioga and Tompkins counties and Susquehanna County in Pennsylvania, will be honored.
According to a media release, celebrating the life-saving actions and spirit of humanitarianism, especially on the heels of a year like no other, the Red Cross will honor individuals who have shown courage, dedication and unselfish character by their acts of heroism in their communities and counties.
Proceeds will support Red Cross programs and services such as Disaster Relief, Service to the Armed Forces and Preparedness and Health and Safety Training.
Honorees will be chosen in Animal Rescue, Blood Donor/Services, Education, Fire Rescue, Good Neighbor, Good Samaritan Adult, Good Samaritan Youth, Law Enforcement, Lifeline, Medical, Military and Workplace Safety.
Visit www.redcross.org/SouthernTierRealHeroes or email STRealHeroes@redcross.org for a nomination form and more information.
