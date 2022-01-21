Tourism promotion funding available
DELHI — The Delaware County Tourism Advisory Board will accept applications for the 2022 Tourism Promotion and Development Grant program until Friday, Feb. 25.
Funding comes from Delaware County Hotel Occupancy Tax revenues.
The program is divided into the five categories of Promotion/Marketing, Community Celebrations, Capital Improvements, Arts & Culture and Major Capital Improvements. All grants will be awarded on a competitive basis and will require a minimum 1:1 cash match. A one to one (1:1) match means that the applicant must raise a dollar from other sources for every dollar requested.
Completed application forms are to be hand-delivered to the Delaware County Department of Economic Development at One Courthouse Square, Suite 4, in Delhi, or postmarked by 5 p.m. Feb. 25.
Call 607-832-5123 or visit https://tinyurl.com/5578ebs7 for more information and the application form.
Vendors of crafts wanted for event
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — Vendor applications are being accepted for the 41st annual Friendship Craft Festival sponsored by Church of Christ Uniting in Richfield Springs.
According to organizers, the event is scheduled to be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 11, in Spring Park on U.S. Route 20. Visit www.rschurchofchristuniting.com, email friendshipcraftfestival@yahoo.com or call Carla at 315-858-1451 for more information and an application.
Society seeking articles for journal
NORWICH — The Chenango County Historical Society will accept submissions for the 2022 issue of the Journal of the Chenango County Historical Society until early March.
According to a media release, wanted are stories related to Chenango County heritage, especially those that may not be well-known.
Topics of particular interest include military history, women defined as prominent, prohibition stories and faith perspectives such as the Mormon or Jewish communities.
The Journal of the Chenango County Historical Society, which debuted in the summer of 2012, is an annual CCHS publication featuring scholarly articles highlighting the history of Chenango County. Previous topics range from “The Mysterious Disappearance of Mr. Elwood in Guilford” to “A History of Dairying in the Town of Columbus,” and “Unmasking the Beaver Meadow Gang” to “A Short History of the Smithville Fair.”
Articles for the 10th anniversary edition should be submitted by early March for full consideration.
Contact Operations Manager Joseph Fryc at 607-334-9227 ext. 2, or info@chenangohistorical.org for complete submission guidelines and more information.
