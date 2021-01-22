Antiracism series to resume programs
COOPERSTOWN — The Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown, in partnership with the Cooperstown Area League of Women Voters, will resume Looking in the Mirror, its antiracism series, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27.
According to a media release, the next program will be Cooperstown Reflects on Arts and Monuments.
The series began last fall as a response to the killing of George Floyd and the subsequent national conversations on racism and social justice. Previous topics included history, tourism, education and health care.
The January program will include a panel discussion co-moderated by Namita Sugandhi and Molly Myers.
Panelists will be Eva Fognell, Eugene and Clare Thaw Curator of American Indian Art at the Fenimore Art Museum; Town of Otsego Co-Historian Tom Heitz; Distinguished Service Professor and Cooperstown Graduate Program Director Gretchin Sorin; and Glimmerglass Festival Artistic and General Director Francesca Zambello.
The virtual program is free and open to the public. Participants may register at fovl.eventbrite.com. The program will also be available for subsequent viewing on FOVL’s YouTube channel. Programs are usually about 90 minutes long.
Ogden Library bd. sets annual meeting
WALTON — The annual meeting of the Board of Trustees of the William B. Ogden Library at 42 Gardiner Place in Walton will be held virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26. The agenda includes electing three trustees whose term have expired; officers for 2021; and adoption of the budget for the 2021-22 year.
The public may attend on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87119380529 The meeting identification number is 87119380529.
Call 607-865-5929 for more information.
