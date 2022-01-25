Democrats to caucus Tuesday in Laurens
LAURENS — Village Democrats will caucus at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, at the Presbyterian Church in Laurens.
Nominations will be discussed for the March 15 election which will include the offices of mayor and two trustees.
Dinner and musical planned for Feb. 24
MILFORD — Payment is due to the Susquehanna Valley Senior Citizens group by Friday, Jan. 28, for dinner at Cracker Barrel and a seat at “An Officer and a Gentleman” at the Forum Theatre in Binghamton on Thursday, Feb. 24.
According to a media release, passengers will leave at 3:30 p.m. from the American Legion in Milford. More passengers will board at Price Chopper Plaza in Oneonta at 4 p.m. The 7:30 p.m. performance will end at 10 p.m. Passengers will be back in Oneonta at 11:15 and Milford at 11:45 p.m.
The fee includes transportation, dinner and a reserved seat at the show.
For more information and to book the $130 per person trip, call Linda Martinez at 607-434-1054.
Checks payable to SVSC may be mailed to Martinez at 131 Dorr Edison Road, Oneonta, NY 13820.
Church to sponsor lunch for takeout
GILBERTSVILLE — A soup and sandwich lunch will be available for takeout from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Gilbertsville Baptist Church on Commercial Street in Gilbertsville. Included will be a choice of corn chowder or chili. Sandwich selections will be grilled cheese or corned beef. Assorted pies will also be available.
The food will be available in the church’s Fellowship Hall.
Patrons are reminded to wear masks and social distance.
Lunar New Year to be celebrated
ANDES — Lunar New Year will be celebrated at Andes Public Library at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, with “It’s A WIDE and WONDERFUL World” event.
According to a media release, Women for Inclusion, Diversity and Equity will explore different cultures and peoples around the world through stories, activities, food and music. Each family will take home a free book. Andes Library is at 242 Main St. in Andes. Call 845-676-3333 for more information and to register.
Motorcoach trip set to see ‘David’
A motorcoach trip to Pennsylvania, for a day of food, shopping and theater, will be sponsored by Linda’s Group on Saturday, March 19.
Passengers will leave Price Chopper Plaza in Oneonta at 5 a.m. and travel to Sight & Sound’s Millennium Theatre for the 11 a.m. scheduled presentation of the stage show “David.”
According to a media release, with original music inspired by the Psalms, “David” is described as a state-of-the-art theatrical experience for the whole family. One of the most legendary Bible stories will come to life complete with special effects, elaborate sets and live animals.
After the 2½ hour performance, passengers will travel to East Earl for a meal at Shady Maple Smorgasbord at around 2:15 p.m. There will time to explore the complex and visit the gift shop and farmers’ market.
The trip home will begin at 4:15 p.m. with arrival anticipated at 9:30 p.m.
The cost is $219 per person. Call Linda Martinez at 607-434-1054 for more information and to book the trip.
Payment, due by Feb. 16, may be made in the form of a check made out to Linda Martinez and mailed to her at 131 Dorr Edison Road, Oneonta, NY 13820.
