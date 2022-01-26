Donation breakfast to be held Sunday
SCHENEVUS — AMVETS Post 2752 will sponsor a donation breakfast from 7 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, at the Veterans Hall on Main Street in Schenevus.
The dine-in or takeout meal will include pancakes, French toast, sausage, bacon, scrambled eggs, coffee and juice.
Events planned to celebrate library
COOPERSTOWN — Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown will launch a month-long celebration of the library housed at 22 Main St. Tuesday, Feb. 1.
According to a media release, festivities will include a mayoral proclamation, writing contest, literary-themed snow sculpture challenge and local business involvement with literary-themed specials.
Entries for the “Tell Us Why You Love Your Library” writing contest for adults, young adults and children may be submitted until Feb. 25. Entries, written as fiction, nonfiction, narratives, short stories, letters, or poetry, will be judged by Cooperstown Central School staff. Winners will be announced during the first week of March.
Weather permitting, a snow sculpture challenge will be held. Participants may build literary-themed snow sculptures at home, in front of the library, in the parks, or elsewhere, and send pictures to kkatz@stny.rr.com for display in the library.
Local businesses will join in the celebration by sponsoring special reading-themed promotions all month.
Stagecoach Coffee will feature a February limited-edition Library Lovers Latte and Bookworm Hot Chocolate.
The celebration will end with FOVL’s annual Winter Book Sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 4, 5, and 6, in the village meeting room. Writing contest winners will receive gift certificates to the book sale.
Visit www.villagelibraryofcooperstown.org for more information.
Church set to offer quarts of hot foods
COOPERSTOWN — The First Baptist Church at 21 Elm St. in Cooperstown will sell quarts of beef barley soup, broccoli chowder, and chili, from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, for the the minimum suggested donation of $10 per quart.
Advanced orders are requested and may be made by emailing baptist cooperstown@gmail.com. Orders should specify chili, soup or chowder and the number of quarts wanted for each.
Sessions to focus on grief recovery
TODDSVILLE — GriefShare, a free grief recovery support program, will be held weekly at Community Bible Chapel in Toddsville from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays from Feb. 1 to March 29. The church is at 577 Greenough Road in Toddsville.
According to a media release, sessions will include addressing the questions “Is This Normal?” and “Why?,” along with discussions on the challenges associated with grief, how it affects relationships and feelings of guilt and anger.
Call 607-547-9764 or visit www.communitybiblechapel.com for more information and to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.