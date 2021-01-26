Council seeks to fill two gallery spaces
NORWICH — Chenango Arts Council is seeking virtual and in-person exhibit material for its Mariea Brown and Raymond Loft galleries.
Resumes, artist statements and at least eight digital images, including their titles and mediums may be emailed to info@chenangoarts.org for ongoing consideration by the gallery committee.
Early start to college available to students
SUNY DELHI — An online Early College Gen-Ed Advisement Program that will allow high school juniors and seniors the opportunity to complete college-level coursework that will count toward any SUNY college’s general education requirements is being offered at SUNY Delhi.
According to a media release, taught by SUNY Delhi professors, courses provide a way for students to earn college credits while still in high school. Classes are scheduled to begin Monday, Feb. 1.
The program is open to high school juniors and seniors with a minimum grade-point average of 80%.
Completed credits will not only transfer to all SUNY colleges but to most private colleges.
Students interested in science, sustainable practices and environmental protection who successfully complete the program will be offered a guaranteed acceptance to SUNY Delhi’s associate degree in environmental studies or bachelor’s degree in sustainability which may lead to early college graduation.
Visit www.delhi.edi/earlycollege or contact SUNY Delhi Outreach & Workforce Development at 607-746-4545 or earlycollege@delhi.edu for more information and to register.
CAA Daily Draw to debut Feb. 1
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Art Association will begin CAA Daily Draw Monday, Feb.1, on its Facebook page at tinyurl.com/yxusxgh9.
According to a media release, the daily activity is designed to help develop one’s creativity by drawing something new every day.
A new subject to draw will be provided by CAA each day. Works may be posted to share with and inspire others.
The activity is open to all ages and skill levels. Any arts media may be used.
Volunteers needed at Rogers Center
SHERBURNE — The Visitor Center at Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center will be updated with ADA accessibility improvements by the state Department of Environmental Conservation this spring.
According to a media release, because of the pending construction, it was decided to move the gift shop/store to the Bird Cabin for the spring and summer seasons.
Relocating the store is expected to increase daily traffic for customers who want to purchase fish food and other items.
As further stated in the release, volunteers will be needed to help staff the store seven days a week in two shifts of three hours each. Those interested in volunteering may email Director of Development Heather Tehan at development@friendsofrogers.org or call 607-674-4733 and leave a message with their name and telephone number. Interested volunteers may also request a volunteer application be emailed or mailed to them under the volunteer tab online at Friendsofrogers.org.
Because of the ongoing global pandemic, volunteers will be asked to wear face masks, wipe down surfaces and use hand sanitizer. Customers will be required to wear face masks and use hand sanitizer to enter the store. Items may also be purchased online and shipped or scheduled for pick up.
Tourism promotion funding available
DELHI — The Delaware County Tourism Advisory Board will continue to accept applications for funding under the 2021 Tourism Promotion and Development Grant program until Friday, Feb. 19.
According to a media release, the program provides funding assistance to eligible applicants for projects that seek to attract visitors to Delaware County and enhance the overall tourism industry. Funding comes from Delaware County Hotel Occupancy Tax revenues.
The program will focus on promotion and marketing, community celebrations, capital improvements, major capital improvement projects and arts and culture. All grants will be awarded on a competitive basis and require a minimum 1:1 cash match.
Entities that were approved for funding in 2021 that were forced to delay the implementation of their projects because of the COVID-19 pandemic are not required to submit new applications. They should instead contact Heather Ross to discuss any modifications to their original projects and timeframes.
Applications are to be delivered to the Delaware County Department of Economic Development at One Courthouse Square, Suite 4, in Delhi, or postmarked by 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19.
Call Ross at 607-832-5123 or visit tinyurl.com/y6flzlyz for more information.
