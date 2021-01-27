CAA Daily Draw to debut Feb. 1
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Art Association will begin CAA Daily Draw Monday, Feb.1, on its Facebook page at tinyurl.com/yxusxgh9.
According to a media release, the daily activity is designed to help develop one’s creativity by drawing something new every day.
A new subject to draw will be provided by CAA each day. Works may be posted to share with and inspire others.
The activity is open to all ages and skill levels. Any arts media may be used.
Volunteers needed at Rogers
SHERBURNE — The Visitor Center at Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center will be updated with ADA accessibility improvements by the state Department of Environmental Conservation this spring.
According to a media release, because of the pending construction, it was decided to move the gift shop/store to the Bird Cabin for the spring and summer seasons.
Relocating the store is expected to increase daily traffic for customers who want to purchase fish food and other items.
As further stated in the release, volunteers will be needed to help staff the store seven days a week in two shifts of three hours each. Those interested in volunteering may email Director of Development Heather Tehan at development@friendsofrogers.org or call 607-674-4733 and leave a message with their name and telephone number. Interested volunteers may also request a volunteer application be emailed or mailed to them under the volunteer tab online at Friendsofrogers.org.
Because of the ongoing global pandemic, volunteers will be asked to wear face masks, wipe down surfaces and use hand sanitizer. Customers will be required to wear face masks and use hand sanitizer to enter the store. Items may also be purchased online and shipped or scheduled for pick up.
School taps four for induction
SCHENEVUS — An induction ceremony for the second annual Schenevus Central School Alumni of Distinction Awards will be held via Zoom at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4.
This year’s inductees include Robert Barnes, class of 1970; Peter Oberacker, class of 1981; Timothy French, class of 1982; and William Fredette, class of 1984.
According to a media release, Barnes, whose career focused on public safety, was Otsego County Fire Coordinator and Emergency Services Director for nine years and Oneonta City Fire Chief for 18 years. As chief, he also managed city emergencies.
Oberacker was Maryland town supervisor and served on the Otsego County Board of Representatives before being elected to serve the 51st district in the state Senate last November.
French is a former chief resident at Bassett Hospital and for the last 13 years has been a hospitalist at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Fredette is attending physician and medical director of Fox Pediatrics in Oneonta.
As further stated in the release, the Alumni of Distinction Award and Wall of Distinction were established by the Schenevus Central School Alumni Association to honor and memorialize graduates who have been determined to be positive role models for past, present and future students during their lives after graduation. This includes achievements in their professional lives, leadership and service to their community and country.
A link to the ceremony is available at www.schenevuscsd.org.
