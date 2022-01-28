Instructors sought for arts workshops
NORWICH — The Chenango Arts Council at 27 W. Main St. in Norwich is look for instructors to present in-person and virtual workshops in drawing, painting and ceramics and would be open to consider other forms of art as well.
Interested instructors are asked to email proposals, fees and needed supplies to info@chenangoarts.org.
Meeting to include overview of 2021
SIDNEY —The Friends of the Libraries Board of Directors will have its annual meeting from 2:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, in the Smart room at Sidney Memorial Public Library at 8 River St. in Sidney.
The nonprofit organization was formed to develop supplemental funding to actively support the Sidney Memorial Public Library and its branches in Sidney Center and Masonville.
Agenda items include the election of board members, a review 2021 activities, financial report and discussion of plans for 2022.
All members are encouraged to attend
Input from public wanted by board
GILBOA — An in-person and online public hearing will be held by the Gilboa Town Board at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, at the town hall at 373 State Route 990V in Gilboa to collect comments on a proposed Streamside Acquisition Program purchase.
According to a media release, the matter involves New York City purchasing 29 acres of streamside land on South Gilboa Road intended to protect its water supply. The Catskill Center for Conservation and Development is managing the project in partnership with New York City’s Department of Environmental Protection’s Bureau of Water Supply.
The online meeting identification number is 562 640 5436 and the pass code is 6400.
Call Town Clerk Linda Wyckoff for more information at 607-588-7558.
Zoning board needs a member in Andes
ANDES — The town of Andes is seeking a volunteer to join its Zoning Board of Appeals. Meetings are held monthly on the fourth Monday at 7 p.m. on an as needed basis.
Interested individuals may call 845-676-4791 or email andestownclerk@gmail.com for more information and to volunteer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.