Members needed for area school group
ROXBURY — Volunteer parents and community members are needed to serve on the communications committee at Roxbury Central School
According to a media release, the committee will work to strengthen the efficiency and effectiveness of communications between the school board and community.
Letters of interest may be mailed to Superintendent Jeffrey J. Bennett, Roxbury Central School, 53729 State Highway 30, Roxbury, NY 12474, or emailed to him at bennettj@roxburycsd.org.
Blood drive to be held in Worcester
WORCESTER — A blood drive will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, at the municipal building on Katie Lane in Worcester.
Call Norma at 607-397-8119 or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.
Tourism promotion funding available
DELHI — The Delaware County Tourism Advisory Board will accept applications for the 2021 Tourism Promotion and Development Grant program until Friday, Feb. 19.
Funding comes from Delaware County Hotel Occupancy Tax revenues.
All grants will be awarded on a competitive basis and require a minimum 1:1 cash match.
Applications may be delivered to the Delaware County Department of Economic Development at One Courthouse Square, Suite 4, in Delhi, or mailed.
Call 607-832-5123 or visit tinyurl.com/y6flzlyz for more information and the application form.
Society to make scholarship award
NORWICH — The Chenango County Historical Society is accepting applications for its Elinor Robb Troicke Memorial Scholarship.
According to a media release, CCHS anticipates awarding the annual scholarship in June to a graduating high school senior from Chenango County enrolling in a two- or four-year college the semester following high school graduation and intend to major or minor in museum studies, history, studio art, library sciences, education, or a related field.
All application materials must be submitted by 4 p.m., May 1, to the Chenango County Historical Society in Norwich.
Visit www.chenangohistorical.org/education/#etms for more information.
