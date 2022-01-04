Masons to sponsor dinner by takeout
LAURENS — A $10 chicken and biscuit dinner will be available for takeout from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, at Laurens Masonic Lodge at 7 Brook St. in Laurens.
The meal will include chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, coleslaw, jellied cranberry sauce and ice cream with strawberries.
In keeping with COVID-19 health and safe guidelines, patrons are requested to be masked upon arrival.
Proceeds will be used to fund lodge functions and its maintenance.
Exchange to have moving sale days
NORWICH — The Paperback Exchange in Norwich, provided as an enjoyment by the Chenango County Historical Society, will have a moving sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 5 to 7, 12 to 14, and 19 to 21.
According to a media release, during the sale bags may be filled for $5 each with no restrictions on the number of bags filled per customer. Customers are to provide their own bags.
The PBX location at 77 Silver St. will be closed from Jan. 26 through April 23, while the store transitions to Creative Works, a community arts center and creative marketplace, at 17-19 S. Broad St. in Norwich.
A grand re-opening and ribbon cutting will be held to coincide with World Book Day which is Saturday, April. 23.
PBX regularly allows patrons to exchange previously read fictional paperback books for store credit toward future PBX book purchases. Trade-ins for credit will be suspended until the re-opening. Providing readers with the opportunity to refresh their libraries promotes literacy and supports the mission of CCHS.
