Grange reports on December activities
GILBERTSVILLE — A number of reports were given at the December meeting of Butternut Valley Grange.
According to a media release, the net proceeds of a baked ziti dinner held recently allowed the Grange to divide an $800 donation in half so that $400 went to both the Chenango and Otsego County dairy promotion project “Fill a Glass of Hope.” The project provides dairy products to local food banks. The dairy princesses of both counties assisted with the ziti dinner.
Anna Ritchey reported that nearly 30 dictionaries were presented to third grade students at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School and more than 40 went to students in the same grade at Unatego Central School.
It was also reported that nearly 70 individuals participated in the Breakfast with Santa event. Children received a gift from Santa and each family was given a poinsettia plant from the Grange.
It was also noted that 28 Grange members volunteered for the Salvation Army Kettle Project at the Great American in Sidney.
Also at last month’s meeting, Program Director Barton Snedaker presented a seasonal program with remembrances of family Christmas traditions, group singing, a candle lighting ceremony, harmonica renditions and vocal solos by two members with piano and guitar accompaniment. A holiday dinner preceded the program.
The charter was draped in memory of Rhoda Martin, a Grange member who died on her 107th birthday in November.
David Stoy and John Rossanda were also installed as vice president and flag bearer respectively.
The next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, in the Fellowship Hall of the Baptist Church. The social committee will be Norm and Anna Ritchey, Laura Palada and Lynne Porter.
