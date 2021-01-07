Adult students may benefit from past Regents test scores
Afton Central School Adult and Continuing Education Program Director June White announced in a media release she described as “urgent” that individuals who have passed Regents examinations in English language arts, mathematics, science and social studies may substitute their Regents scores for Test Assessing Secondary Completion subtests.
The subject matter includes reading, writing, math, science and social studies and any four out of the five may be used.
The urgency, according to White, involves the six to eight weeks it may take for the High School Equivalency office at the state Education Department to verify Regents scores which may go back decades and could delay someone from qualifying for a diploma and subsequently obtaining employment.
Call White at 607-639-2811 for more information.
VFW announces change in January breakfast schedule
AFTON — Afton VFW Post 3529 at 187 Main St. in Afton has made a change in its pancake breakfast schedule for January. Breakfasts will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9 and 23.
The all-you-can-eat meal includes pancakes, eggs, potatoes, sausages, coffee and juice. The cost is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors. Children 7 and younger may eat for free.
Breakfasts will be held Feb. 6 and 20 in February, returning to the usual first and third Saturday.
