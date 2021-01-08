DH Conservancy set to make two awards
The Delaware Highlands Conservancy annually awards two scholarships to high school seniors in its coverage area.
According to a media release, the application process for 2021 awards has begun.
The Yeaman Scholarship has been given since 2004 to a student planning to pursue a field in environmental studies in college, in honor of the Conservancy’s founder Barbara Yeaman. The amount of the scholarship will be $1,175.
In 2015, the Conservancy established a memorial scholarship in honor of Vanessa Joy Van Gorder, who passed away on Dec. 26, 2014. A recent graduate from West Chester University with a degree in education, Van Gorder was passionate about the outdoors and loved exploring the lakes, rivers, and forests of the Upper Delaware River Region with her friends and family. The Conservancy established the scholarship in her memory and to honor her dream of becoming an educator.
The $1,000 Vanessa Joy Van Gorder Memorial Scholarship is open to high school seniors pursuing a career in education or environmental stewardship.
Both scholarships are open to students in school districts bordering the Upper Delaware River in New York and Pennsylvania, including schools in the districts of Hancock and Deposit.
Interested students should contact their school guidance counselors for applications. The submission deadline is March 26. Recipients will be notified in May.
Visit delawarehighlands.org/learn/scholarships/ for more information including how to donate to the scholarship fund.
Area town board to meet Tuesday
NEW LISBON — The New Lisbon Town Board will have its organizational meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, by web conference on Zoom.
The regular monthly meeting of the board will follow.
Email Town Clerk Charlene Wells at charlene_r_wells@yahoo.com for access information both online and by phone.
