Donated land use to be discussed
SIDNEY — As the village of Sidney continues to gather ideas focused on reusing publicly-owned land near the Susquehanna River, the following focus group chats will be held virtually next week to assist project managers in the development of a shared vision.
* Soccer in Sidney from 7 to 7:30 p.m. and Family-Friendly Sidney from 7:45 to 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12.
* Gardens in Sidney from 7 to 7:30 p.m. and Age-Friendly & Accessible Sidney from 7:45 to 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13.
According to a media release, the initiative being developed, referred to as “Resilient Sidney,” seeks to build community consensus around a plan to improve quality of life for residents by re-purposing or conserving 100 parcels of land donated by the Sidney Community Foundation and bought out as part of federally-funded flood mitigation.
The four focus group chats will be followed by a Community Design workshop, also on Zoom, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19.
The Zoom logins for all sessions will be posted on the project website at www.resilient-sidney.com/events. Call or email Village of Sidney Grants Administrator John Redente at 607-561-2320 or jredente1@gmail.com for more information.
State scholarship created for nurses
NORWICH — The application period will remain open until Feb. 5 for New York State’s newly created Nurses for Our Future Scholarship announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Dec. 22.
According to a media release from the office of Assemblyman Joseph Angelino, R-Norwich, the scholarship will cover the tuition for 1,000 new or established health care workers working toward associate or bachelor’s degrees in nursing at a two- or four-year state public college or university.
“New York is facing a shortage of nurses in all areas of care,” Angelino said in the release.
He singled out hospital settings, nursing homes and veterans homes in particular as places where skilled nurses are needed.
Angelino also pointed out that in his district, SUNY Morrisville’s Norwich campus offers courses leading to an associate in applied science nursing degree.
Full-time and part-time students are eligible to apply.
Angelino urges aspiring nurses and those passionate about pursuing the nursing profession to visit www.governor.ny.gov/programs/nurses-our-future-scholarship for more information and to apply.
BOCES and hotel form partnership
MILFORD — Otsego Northern Catskills BOCES and The Otesaga Resort Hotel in Cooperstown are partners in a program that will provide two-year paid fellowships to select culinary arts program graduates of the Otsego Area Occupational Center in Milford and Northern Catskills Occupational Center in Grand Gorge.
According to a media release, recipients will gain hands-on experience in food and beverage preparation, inventory, restaurant set up and service, reservation systems, records management, bookkeeping and mentorship.
“The Otesaga Fellowship is a perfect example of a community partnership designed to provide opportunities to our students and to support overall regional economic development. We are grateful to The Otesaga for this partnership and the opportunity for some of our students to stay local as they head into their careers,” ONC BOCES District Superintendent Catherine Huber said in the release.
Otesaga Executive Chef Jim Perillo said in the release that “We are excited to collaborate with BOCES on enhancing the foundation of two outstanding candidates in building their culinary futures.”
Snow tubing hill set to open Jan. 15
SPRINGFIELD — Weather permitting, the tubing hill at Glimmerglass State Park at 1527 County Road 31 in Springfield will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays from Jan. 15 to Feb. 27.
Admission will be $5 per person. Tubes will be provided.
The warming hut will be open and hot cocoa and snacks will be available for purchase.
Checking the Park’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/GlimmerglassStatePark/, or calling the park office at 607-547-8662 is advised before heading out to make sure the park will be open.
