Milford school set to offer free meals
MILFORD — A Summer Food Service will be offered at Milford Central School for free to students 18 and younger. Meals suitable for breakfast and lunch, designed to last five days, will be distributed at the school from 5 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday in July.
Email cmarino@milford central.org for more information.
Capacity use capped at 50 at Andes pool
ANDES — Changes related to COVID-19 have been made at the Andes swimming pool at 115 Delaware Ave. in Andes. No more than 50 swimmers will be allowed in the pool and they will be limited to a one-hour period.
According to a media release, social distancing and face masks will continue to be required.
Temperature and symptom checks will continue to be checked at the gate. If a swimmer has been exposed to COVID-19 in the last two weeks, is showing symptoms, or has a fever, they will not be allowed through the gate.
Pool hours are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday until July 5, when hours will be from noon until 7 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; and 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday through mid-August.
Call Pool Director Rachel Andrews at 845-676-4703 for more information.
Free food service set for summer months
DAVENPORT — A free Summer Food Service Program is underway at Charlotte Valley Central School in Davenport.
According to a media release, five breakfasts and five lunches will be provided to children 18 years and younger weekly until Aug. 31. Meals will be distributed between 8 and 10 a.m. every Monday.
Contact Mica Thorsland at 607-278-5511, ext. 8, thorsland.mica@charlotte valley.org or visit https://tinyurl.com/y7cnsgzo for more information.
Otego Food Pantry to observe holiday
OTEGO — The Otego Community Food Pantry announced in a media release that it will be closed on Saturday, July 4, but will be open from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, July 6.
Because of Otego Sales Day, the pantry will also be closed Saturday, July 11, but will be open from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, July 13 to make up for it.
Contact Joanne at 607-434-6733 or Jan at 607- 988-6503 should those Mondays not be convenient and food is needed.
Regular Thursday hours at the pantry are from 3:15 to 5:15 p.m. and will be in effect during July. Saturday hours, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., will resume on July 18.
The Otego Community Food Pantry services families who live in the Otego area of the Unatego School District.
Fir tree seedlings to be given away
Otsego Land Trust will give away Balsam Fir tree seedlings from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 4, at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market; from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 5, at the Milford Farmers’ Market and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 5, at the Franklin Farmers’ Market. Each market will receive 500 seedlings.
Contact Otsego Land Trust at julia@otsegolandtrust.org or call 607-547-2366, ext. 108, for more information.
