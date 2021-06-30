Springfield to offer food for Fourth
SPRINGFIELD CENTER — A takeout drive-thru chicken barbecue will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until sold out Sunday, July 4, at Springfield Community Center at 129 County Road 29A in Springfield Center.
Sponsored by the Springfield Fourth of July Committee, Brooks’ barbecued chicken halves and dinners along with whole homemade pies from the First Presbyterian Church of Springfield and T-shirts featuring this year’s “Essential America” parade theme, will be available for purchase.
Cash or checks will be accepted. No advance orders will be taken this year.
Chicken halves will be $7 each. Dinners, to include a baked potato, coleslaw and roll, will be $11 each. Strawberry-rhubarb, blueberry, pecan, apple, raspberry and cherry pies will be $15 each.
T-shirts will be $10 each.
Proceeds will benefit next year’s Fourth of July parade and celebration in Springfield.
Transfer Station to be closed in Schoharie
SCHOHARIE — The Schoharie Transfer Station will be closed Monday, July 5, in observance of Independence Day and will re-open at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 6.
Reading program set to begin Monday
STAMFORD — “Tails and Tales,” this year’s month-long Summer Reading Program for children younger than 13 will begin Monday, July 5, at Stamford Village Library at 117 Main St. in Stamford.
According to a media release, registered participants will receive a grab-and-go summer reading bag. In addition to a list of suggested reading materials, the bags will contain activity books, stickers, a sweet treat, a reading log to track the minutes spent reading and other fun surprises. For every 10 minutes spent reading, participants are encouraged to fill in a circle on their reading log and once they fill six circles they will receive a ticket to enter a drawing for a prize basket.
The library will also offer tools for parents and caregivers, provide tips, reading lists, and other resources designed to help keep children engaged at home.
While at the library, participants may choose from a selection of books that highlight the theme “Tails and Tales” in celebration of all animals, pets, and animal stories and also collect the materials necessary to take part in the July “Crafternoon” project, handcrafted fish kites.
All reading log entries are due at the library by Thursday, July 29, to be entered into the prize basket drawing on Friday, July 30.
Contact 607-652-5001 or email st.rod@4cls.org for more information.
