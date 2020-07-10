Juried art show set to open Friday
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Art Association will debut its annual National Juried Art Exhibit online at 9 a.m. Friday, July 10.
The winners of 20 awards and prizes will also be announced.
The link to the national online gallery is available at www.cooperstownart.com. The exhibit will remain online through Aug. 14.
According to a media release, the juried art exhibit organized by CAA is open to all fine artists.
The show includes drawings, paintings, photographs, prints and sculptures.
Entries were selected by 2020 Juror Emma Golden from across the United States.
This year, 117 artworks juried into the show out of 509 submitted.
All works will be available for sale and CAA staff will reply to sales inquiries emailed to gallery@cooperstownart.com.
Fundraising started by Sheriffs’ group
DELHI — The New York State Sheriffs’ Institute has begun its annual Honorary Membership Drive in Delaware County, according to a media release from Delaware County Sheriff Craig S. DuMond.
The institute was established in 1979 to advance criminal justice education, prevent juvenile delinquency and support victims of crime and their families.
Programs offered include a summer camp, criminal justice scholarship and crime victim notification.
Anyone interested in supporting the efforts of the institute may contact DuMond if they do not receive an invitation in the mail, or visit www.sheriffsinstitute.org to download an application.
Veterans can apply for tax exemptions
DELHI — Honorably discharged veterans who are residents of Delaware County are being encouraged to contact Delaware County Veterans Services Administrative Aide Roxanne Heannings for assistance with three real property tax exemptions for which they may qualify. Veterans may call 607-832-5345 for more information and an appointment.
The office is at 1 Gallant Ave., Highway Annex, Suite A, in Delhi.
Students may apply for academy slots
U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-Rhinebeck, is accepting applications from high school students from New York’s 19th Congressional District for nominations to four United States Military Service Academies for the fall class.
According to a media release, last year, 10 nominees from the district received appointments to service academies.
The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30.
Visit www.delgado.house.gov/services/military-academy-nominations to become familiar with the application requirements and download the nomination packet. Call 845-443-2930 for more information.
