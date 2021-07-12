Reservations for dinner required
MIDDLEFIELD — The Middlefield Baptist Church at 121 Rezen Road in Middlefield will accept reservations for its Friday, July 30 donation takeout summer roast pork dinner until Tuesday, July 20, or the limit of 100 dinners has been reached. Dinners may be picked up at 5 p.m.
Call Sue at 607-264-8042 and leave a name and telephone number for a confirmation return call.
Reading Adventure underway in Hobart
HOBART — The Book Nook at 645 Main St. in Hobart is offering a free summer Reading Adventure for children of all ages until Aug. 27. The program began July 9.
Call 845-282-6397 for more information and to register.
Food distribution set for the month
LAURENS — St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Laurens will sponsor its monthly free drive-thru food distribution for area residents in need of a helping hand at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 15.
Motorists should enter the church parking lot along the driveway next to the Laurens Post Office on Brook Street. Masked and gloved church members will pass the bagged food through vehicle windows until the supply is gone.
Society to present Thursday program
EAST MEREDITH — Meredith Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 15, at the former Charlotte Valley Presbyterian Church in East Meredith.
Frank Waterman will present “Meredith’s Four New Historical Markers and What They Commemorate.”
Admission is free. Refreshments will be served. Fully vaccinated individuals need not wear facemasks to.
Call 607-746-8083 for more information.
Center to host two circus performances
PHOENIX MILLS — Cooperstown Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing on Phoenix Mills Cross Road will present A Night at the Circus on its grounds at 5 and 8 p.m. Friday, July 16, for the community. Each show will last about 75 minutes.
According to a media release, seating is limited. Those who plan to attend are advised to bring their own lawn chairs.
The Susquehanna SPCA will provide assistance and food vendors will also be on site from 5 p.m. on.
Contact Alicia Klein at Cooperstown Center at 607-544-2600 or AKlein@CentersHomeCareOtsego.net for more information.
Advance orders wanted for barbecue
GILBOA — The Conesville UM Chapel Church is taking orders for its upcoming sale of barbecued chicken to be held Saturday, Aug. 7, catered by Middleburgh Lanes.
Half-chickens will sell for $8 each starting at 11 a.m. that day. Customers who order in advance will pay $7.50 each. Sides will be available at pickup.
Orders require a name, telephone number and payment to the church in care of Kimberly Young at 887 Bull Hill Road. Gilboa, NY 1076.
For more information, email conesvillesundayschool@gmail.com.
Motorcoach booked for trip to Auburn
The Susquehanna Valley Seniors will present “Let’s Get Away for the Day” on Wednesday, Sept. 1, featuring a matinee performance of the musical “Footloose” by Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Auburn.
A bus will leave the Milford American Legion at 7 p.m. and take on more passengers at Price Chopper Plaza in Oneonta at 7:30 p.m. A stop for shopping and lunch will take place from about 10:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. in Skaneateles. The next stop will be in Auburn for the 2 p.m. show.
The motorcoach will depart immediately following the show and arrival is anticipated at 8 p.m. in Oneonta and 8:30 p.m. in Milford.
The cost of the trip is $130 per person. Reservations may be made by calling Linda Martinez at 607-434-1054. Payment is due by Aug. 3. Checks may be made payable to SVSC and mailed to Martinez at 131 Dorr Edison Road, Oneonta, NY 13820.
