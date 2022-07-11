Children’s program at OWL
Delaware County Public Health’s Children and Youth with Special Health Care Needs Program will sponsor Dinosaur Invasion, hosted by Oneonta World of Learning and Dandelion Stage, Saturday, July 16 and Sunday, July 17, at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 167 Youngs Road in Oneonta.
Children are incited to “save the world” during a dinosaur invasion in the interactive outdoor theater program. Public Health is sponsoring the event for families that live in Delaware County. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
For information and to reserve tickets, call 607-353-9503.
Vintage vehicles coming to North Blenheim
More than 100 vintage vehicles are scheduled to be on display Sunday, July 17, at the 2022 Antique Auto Show hosted by the New York Power Authority on the grounds of the Blenheim-Gilboa Pumped Storage Power Project Visitors Center in North Blenheim.
The free event is organized by the Schoharie Valley Region Antique Automobile Club of America. It will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Beers reunion set
The 102nd Neil Beers Family Reunion will be held at the Otego Rod and Gun Club pavilion at noon Sunday, July 17.
Those attending should take a dish to pass and your own tablecloth and table service for your family. Iced tea, lemonade, coffee and ice cream will be provided by the reunion.
Brooks chicken halves for $8 each can be ordered through Terri Beers by July 14. Her contact email is: heyyouling@yahoo.com cell: (607) 434-7501.
Anyone with ties to Neil Beers is welcome. Contact reunion secretary Jolayne Zorda with any questions at 607-988-7107 or on the Facebook event page.
Pancakes in Charlotteville
The Charlotteville Schoolhouse Restoration Committee will sponsor a pancake breakfast and bake sale from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, July 17 at the schoolhouse on Main Street in Charlotteville.
SUNY Cobleskill to host camp
SUNY Cobleskill’s Farm-to-Plate camp for children will take place July 18-22, providing a week-long educational experience that highlights the parts and processes of the modern food system, according to a media release from the college.
Camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. All-inclusive cost per child is $215. The camp is open to children aged 5 to 8 years. Visit www.cobleskill.edu/summercamp to register.
Historical society seeks members
The Davenport Historical Society is seeking members.
Members who have computer skills, who can help plan programs and come to meetings, and are interested in preserving Davenport History are needed, according to a media release.
Anyone interested should contact Donald or Alvina Teter at 607-432-3319, Virginia Sanford at 607-278-9971, email davenporthistoricalsociety@gmail.com or send a letter by postal mail to Davenport Historical Society, 11790 St. Hwy 23, Davenport Center, NY, 13751.
Reading program scheduled
“Dive into Reading,” a program with Steve “The Dirtmeister” Tomecek, will be presented at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at the Unadilla Public Library at 193 Main St. in Unadilla. According to a media release, the program is designed to “introduce a family audience to some of the wonders of the marine environment and takes a deep dive into the history of how explorers first challenged Earth’s watery realm.”
Painting workshop scheduled
Local artist Mary Nolan will lead a five-week workshop on plein air painting from 5 to 7 p.m. Sundays, starting July 31 at the Fenimore Art Museum in Cooperstown.
In conjunction with the exhibit, “Unmasking Venice: American Artists and the City of Water,” students “will seek to interpret similar themes of light, air, water and reflections” while painting on the rear lawn of thew museum, overlooking Otsego Lake, a media release said.
Students supply their own paint and brushes. The museum will provide canvas/gesso boards and easels.
The fee is $265 for museum members and $290 for non-members. A registration link can be found on the calendar at fenimoreart.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.