Library in Roxbury limits its reopening
ROXBURY — The Roxbury Library re-opened on July 1. Hours will be limited to 10 a.m. until noon Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Curbside service is also available.
According to a media release, the library is following state-mandated COVID-19 protocols that include everyone wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.
Patrons are also advised to call 607-326-7901 to verify that the library is open and for more information.
The library is at 53742 State Highway 30 in Roxbury.
Village of Milford reopens it parks
MILFORD — The two parks in the village of Milford have reopened. They include Wilber Park on South Main Street and Sabine Curry Park on state Route 28. Both parks will be open daily from sun up to sundown.
According to a media release, park visitors are asked to practice social distancing, wear face coverings when appropriate and be aware of park rules.
The parks will be closed again if rules aren’t followed and they pose a public health risk.
Church to provide free food Thursday
LAURENS — St. Matthew Lutheran Church at 125 County Road 11 in Laurens will distribute a free dinner and bag of food for anyone from the area in need between 4 and 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 16.
According to a media release, drivers should enter the parking lot along the driveway next to the Laurens Post Office on Brook Street.
Masked and gloved church member-volunteers will pass the meal and bag of food through vehicle windows.
Special programs to be presented
July’s online Lunch and Learn series sponsored by Family Resource Network will feature Autism Society of the Greater Capital Region Executive Director Janine Kruiswiijk. She will talk about the mentoring and structured life coaching programs offered in partnership with CDO Workforce from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 17.
According to a media release, the programs are for young adults 16 to 24 with disabilities.
The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/ybs42rsc.
Call Terry DiLuzio at 607-432-0001 to register by phone and for more information.
Donation rabies clinic to be in Norwich
NORWICH — A rabies vaccination clinic for dogs, cats and ferrets will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at the Chenango County Fairgrounds in Norwich.
According to a media release from the Chenango County Department of Public Health, the required preregistration may be completed at http://health.ny.gov/go2clinic/9.
Drivers are instructed to enter through the gate across from Matthews Ford on East Main Street. Passengers should be limited to only those necessary to control animals. Children are discouraged from attending.
Cell phones should be brought to the clinic if available along with proof of previous vaccinations.
Masks will be required to be worn by drivers and passengers during the drive-through check in process and the vaccination which will require removing animals from vehicles.
There is a suggestion donation of $5 donation per animal.
Call 607-337-1673 or visit www.co.chenango.us for more information.
Museum to reopen featuring new exhibit
EDMESTON — The Edmeston Museum will reopen Saturday, July 18. Hours will be from 9 a.m. until noon.
According to a media release, visitors will see a new exhibit. “Votes for Women” celebrates the 100th anniversary of 19th Amendment on Aug 18. Along with centennial posters, the exhibit will include a collection of postage stamps and first day covers highlighting the subject.
As further stated in the release, photos and brief biographies of some who labored for decades to achieve the goal, help illustrate the diversity and depth of the movement’s commitment.
According to Director Deb Mackenzie, the museum has renewed its emphasis on the health and safety of its guests. Signs have been installed to help maintain social distancing and masks will be available for those who need them. Hand sanitation stations have also been scattered throughout the museum.
The Edmeston Museum at 1 North St. will remain open from 9 a.m. until noon Saturdays.
There is no admission fee. Everyone is welcome.
July run and social canceled by Grange
MILLERS MILLS — Millers Mills Grange has canceled its annual Sundae Run and Ice Cream Social scheduled for Sunday, July 19, because of concern for the health and safety of participants and the community at large gatherings. Grange members look forward to having the events next July.
Contact mmg581@yahoo.com for more information.
