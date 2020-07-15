Openings remain for Spa run/walk
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — There is still time to register for the 18th annual Zone Run and Walk scheduled for Sunday, July 19. The event is a fundraiser for the Richfield Springs Community Center. Visit www.richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org or www.runsignup.com/RSCC for event details, including how to register.
Late registrations will be allowed from 7 to 8 a.m. Sunday at the Veterans Club at 13 Lake St. in Richfield Springs.
Contact event coordinator Bill Kosina at 315-749-3286 or bill@richfieldzone.org for more information.
Special programs to be discussed
July’s online Lunch and Learn series sponsored by Family Resource Network will feature Autism Society of the Greater Capital Region Executive Director Janine Kruiswijk.
She will talk about the mentoring and structured life coaching programs offered in partnership with CDO Workforce from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 17. According to a media release, the programs are for young adults 16 to 24 with disabilities.
The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/ybs42rsc.
Call Terry DiLuzio at 607-432-0001 to register by phone and for more information.
Rabies clinic to be offered in Norwich
NORWICH — A rabies vaccination clinic for dogs, cats and ferrets will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at the Chenango County Fairgrounds in Norwich.
According to a media release from the Chenango County Department of Public Health, the required preregistration may be completed at http://health.ny.gov/go2clinic/9.
Drivers are instructed to enter through the gate across from Matthews Ford on East Main Street. Passengers should be limited to only those necessary to control animals. Children are discouraged from attending.
Cell phones should be brought to the clinic if available along with proof of previous vaccinations.
Masks will be required to be worn by drivers and passengers during the drive-through check in process and the vaccination which will require removing animals from vehicles.
There is a suggestion donation of $5 donation per animal.
Call 607-337-1673 or visit www.co.chenango.us for more information.
Edmeston Museum to reopen Saturday
EDMESTON — The Edmeston Museum will reopen Saturday, July 18. Hours will be from 9 a.m. until noon.
According to a media release, visitors will see a new exhibit. “Votes for Women” celebrates the 100th anniversary of 19th Amendment on Aug 18. Along with centennial posters, the exhibit will include a collection of postage stamps and first day covers highlighting the subject.
As further stated in the release, photos and brief biographies of some who labored for decades to achieve the goal, help illustrate the diversity and depth of the movement’s commitment.
According to Director Deb Mackenzie, the museum has renewed its emphasis on the health and safety of its guests.
Signs have been installed to help maintain social distancing and masks will be available for those who need them. Hand sanitation stations have also been scattered throughout the museum.
The Edmeston Museum at 1 North St. will remain open from 9 a.m. until noon Saturdays.
There is no admission fee. Everyone is welcome.
July run and social canceled by Grange
MILLERS MILLS — Millers Mills Grange has canceled its annual Sundae Run and Ice Cream Social scheduled for Sunday, July 19, because of concern for the health and safety of participants and the community at large gatherings. Grange members look forward to having the events next July.
Contact mmg581@yahoo.com for more information.
Annual blood drive to be held July 20
WALTON — The Watershed Agricultural Council will sponsor its fourth annual blood drive from noon until 5 p.m. Monday, July 20, at the Walton Fire Department at 59 West St. in Walton.
Advance registration is available online at www.redcrossblood.org. Search for the drive by zip code by entering 13856. Look for the Walton Fire Department blood drive and register from there.
Contact Jackie VanLoan at jvanloan@nycwatershed.org or 607-865-7090 for more information.
