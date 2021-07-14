Lake group to meet Saturday morning
PORTLANDVILLE — The Goodyear Lake Association will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 17, at the Milford Town Hall in Portlandville.
Call 607-432-2645 for more information.
Community to have annual sale day
MORRIS — Morris will be the site of a community-wide yard sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 17. The event is coordinated annually by the Morris Rotary Club.
Dozens of individual family sales will be featured throughout the village and on nearby roads across the Butternut Valley. A list of addresses of participating families will be available at several locations in the village on sale day.
Vendors will offer their wares in Guy Rathbun Park behind the Morris Fire Station. Spaces may be reserved by calling 607-434-8186.
Rotarians will sponsor a chicken barbecue and homemade pies will be sold by the women of Morris United Methodist Church.
WAC to sponsor annual blood drive
WALTON — The Watershed Agricultural Council will sponsor its fifth annual blood drive from noon until 5 p.m. Monday, July 19, at Walton Fire Department at 59 West St. in Walton.
Call 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment. By entering Walton’s zip code on the website donors will be directed to the correct blood drive.
Call 607-865-7090 for more information.
Contest for babies set to return to fair
WALTON — Photo entries for the Cutest Baby Contest for those 2 years of age or younger are due no later than 5 p.m. Aug. 12, according to a media release from UHS Delaware Valley Hospital.
They may be brought to Delaware Valley’s finance office at 20 West St. in Walton, or UHS Primary Care sites in Walton, Downsville or Roscoe or the Walton Family Care office at at 6 Franklin Road. Photos may also be emailed to dotti.kruppo@nyuhs.org.
Delaware County Fair goers may vote for their favorites for 50 cents per vote, at the hospital’s booth in the first commercial tent. The fair is scheduled for Aug. 16 to 20.
Prizes will be awarded to the top three winners.
Call 607-865-2100 for contest details.
