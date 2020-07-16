Library to sponsor book sale Saturday
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — The Richfield Springs Public Library, at 102 Main St. in Richfield Springs, will have a book sale from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, July 17, with a rain date of Friday, July 24.
The library has begun to reopen. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, patrons may make appointments to browse the collections or use the library’s two computers.
Curbside pickup is available from 11 a.m. until noon and 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays; 11 a.m. until noon and 4 to 5 p.m. Thursdays; and 10 a.m. until noon Saturdays.
Masks must be worn and social distancing practiced in the library.
Visit http://libraries.4cls.org/richfieldsprings/ or call 315-858-0230 for more information.
Crew needed to help with road cleanup
The Otsego County Conservation Association will host a cleanup of a two-mile section of state Route 80 from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25.
Volunteers are needed. Anyone interested in helping is asked to preregister at http://occainfo.org/signup/ by Wednesday, July 22.
According to a media release, hard hats, vests and gloves will be provided by the state Department of Transportation.
Election to fulfill agency board slot
EAST MEREDITH — Frank Bachler of East Meredith is running for a seat on the Delaware Opportunities Board of Directors. Delaware Opportunities Inc. has an office building in Hamden. The nonprofit community action agency focuses on helping people achieve self sufficiency and attain a better quality of life.
According to a media release, past and present clients of Delaware Opportunities living in East Meredith will be mailed ballots. East Meredith residents who aren’t clients of Delaware Opportunities may call the agency at 607-746-1600 to request a ballot.
The purpose of the election is to provide low income residents of the town of East Meredith with a representative who will bring their concerns and needs to the board’s attention. Voters must be residents of the East Meredith area and have incomes at or below 200% of the federal poverty level. All ballots must be received by mail no later than July 31.
Call 607-746-1600 for more information.
