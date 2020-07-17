Star to bring back calendar in August
The Daily Star plans to resume publishing its Community Calendar on the Community news page of the newspaper on or about Aug. 1.
Calendar items for in-person and virtual events may be self-placed at www.thedailystar.com/events. Click on +your event found at the right side of the screen and follow the prompts. They may also be emailed to community@thedailystar.com.
Items will appear the day before and day of the event.
A telephone number, email address, website, etc., should be included as a source for more information.
Invasive plants to be pulled at Silver Lake
PITTSFIELD — A Paddle and Pull will be held by the Otsego County Conservation Association from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at Silver Lake, a 40-acre lake in Pittsfield with a water chestnut population and a growing amount of European frog bit, both invasive species.
According to a media release, the socially-distanced day on the lake will be spent removing the invasives.
OCCA will provide canoes. Outside watercraft are not permitted.
The deadline to register at https://tinyurl.com/ybe2wl4s is Friday, July 17.
Distribution sites added for seniors
DELHI — The Delaware County Office for the Aging will distribute Farmers’ Market coupons to eligible senior citizens from 10 a.m. until noon Monday, July 20, at the Davenport Town Hall at 11790 State Highway 23 in Davenport; 10 a.m. until noon Tuesday, July 21, at the Sidney Civic Center at 21 Liberty St. in Sidney; and 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at the Roscoe Diner at 1908 Old Route 17 in Roscoe.
The coupons may also be picked up at the OFA office at 97 Main St., Suite 2, in Delhi. When used at seasonal farmers’ markets and farm stands, the coupons will save seniors a total of $20.
Call 607-832-5750 for more information.
Open air market to be at Afton site
AFTON — An open air vendor market will be hosted by 6Zero7 Advertising Concepts from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at 1386 State Highway 7 in Afton.
Parking will be available at Suburban Propane.
Attendance is free. A fee is required to vend. Typically, sales include yard sale items, products sold by consultants, antiques and locally-made merchandise. Preregistration for vendors is available at www.localvendorconnection.com.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/y8ajt9fm for more information.
Virtual run/walk to benefit center
COOPERSTOWN — The “One Too Many NY 5K,” a virtual run/walk, will be sponsored by the Otsego County Child Advocacy Center from Sept. 17 to 20.
According to a media release, the event was created to provide a safe way for individuals to get moving by jogging, walking, skipping or even dancing, while staying apart and practicing social distancing; all in support of the Otsego County Child Advocacy Center’s work to end child abuse.
The $35 entry fee includes an event T-shirt, bib and a chance to win prizes. The availability to register at https://tinyurl.com/ybspx3ev has an Aug. 22 deadline. Call 607-547-1770, email purdys@otsegocounty.com, or tweet #OneTooManyNY5K for more information.
Books and films to be reviewed
WALTON — A Book and Film Chat meeting will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, by the William B. Ogden Free Library in Walton.
Recently read books and movies viewed will be shared, reviewed and discussed.
The Zoom meeting may be accessed at https://tinyurl.com/yd85e3do with the identification number 88365361416. If dialing in, the number is +1 929-205-6099.
At 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, the Book Club will convene to discuss “The Last Romantics” by Tara Conkin. Copies are available in audio format on Hoopla.
The Zoom meeting may be accessed at https://tinyurl.com/y7r4tk6j using the identification number 86060145919. If dialing in, the number is the same as for the Book and Film Chat.
Call 607-865-5929 for more information.
Volunteers needed for stream cleanup
HANCOCK — Friends of the Upper Delaware River will sponsor a stream cleanup day from 10 a.m. until noon Friday, Aug. 7.
Interested volunteers may email info@fudr.org for more information.
Anyone unable to make it that day is encouraged to clean a section of their local stream and tag @friendsoftheupperdelaware on Instagram or use the hashtag #FUDRStreamCleanup2020 to share their work.
