Meals for children available
NEW BERLIN — The Unadilla Valley Central School District will participate in the Summer Food Service Program by providing free meals to all district children 18 and younger. The program will start July 6 and end Aug. 6.
According to a media release, meals will available for pick up weekly on a designated day between 7 and 9 a.m. at the school at 4238 State Highway 8 in New Berlin.
Call 262-789-6209 for more information and to register to participate.
Run/walk drawing closer
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — The Richfield Springs Community Center will continue to accept registrations for its 18th annual Zone Run and Walk as the event scheduled for Sunday, July 19, draws closer.
Sanctioned by the Route 20 Road Challenge, categories include a 5K, 10K, and 2 mile walk.
According to a media release, safety guidelines will be strictly adhered to by event organizers and participants including each category being limited to the first 50 registered runners and walkers.
As an added precautionary measure, no one younger than 18 may participate this year.
The 10K will start at 8 a.m., followed by the 5K at 8:15 a.m. and 2 mile walk at 8:05 a.m.
Races will begin on Lower Lake Street. Participants will return to the Veterans Club where trophies will be awarded and door prizes and raffles will be drawn.
Free snacks will be available for everyone along with a complimentary draft beer for registered runners/walkers 21 and older and a soda/water for those younger than 21.
Complete race information is available along with a preregistration form at www.richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org or www.runsignup.com/RSCC. Participants may also register from 7 to 8 a.m. race day at the Veterans Club at 13 Lake St. in Richfield Springs.
Contact Run/Walk Coordinator Bill Kosina at 315-749-3286 or bill@richfieldzone.org for more information.
Clay studio plans reopening
COOPERSTOWN — Smithy Clay Studio at 55 Pioneer St. in Cooperstown is scheduled to reopen Monday, July 13, with adjusted programming and reduced numbers designed to protect studio members and staff from COVID-19.
According to a media release, studio space rentals and private studio lessons will be offered.
Everyone will be required to wear masks, practice social distancing and sign in for tracing purposes. Temperature checks will also be conducted by staff.
Kilns may also be rented.
Email Clay Studio Manager Adam Jennett at gallery@smitharts.org for more information and to register to rent studio space, a kiln or take lessons.
