Milford school set to offer free meals

MILFORD — A Summer Food Service program will be offered at Milford Central School for free to its students 18 and younger.

Breakfast will be served at the school from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be available from 11 to 11:30 a.m. starting Tuesday, July 6 and continuing until Friday, July  30. Email cmarino@milfordcentral.org or call her at 607-286-7721, ext. 8405 for more information.

