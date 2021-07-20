Program to feature works by two poets
TREADWELL — Bright Hill will broadcast its next Word Thursdays live on Zoom and Facebook at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 22. Works by poets Millicent Borges Accardi of California and Elizabeth Maxey of Massachusetts will be featured.
Poets interested in participating in the open mic period are encouraged to register by emailing info@brighthillpress.org.
Visit Bright Hill’s Facebook page to view the live stream.
The program has a suggested donation of $3 and is free for students.
A virtual donation jar is available at www.paypal.me/brighthillpress.
Call 607-829-5055, or visit www.brighthillpress.org for more information.
