Star to bring back calendar in August
The Daily Star plans to resume publishing its Community Calendar on the Community news page of the newspaper on or about Aug. 1.
Calendar items for in-person and virtual events may be self-placed at www.thedailystar.com/events. Click on +your event found at the right side of the screen and follow the prompts. They may also be emailed to community@thedailystar.com.
Items will appear the day before and day of the event.
A telephone number, email address, website, etc., should be included as a source for more information.
Performances to be feature of program
SIDNEY — The virtual summer reading program at Sidney Memorial Public Library began July 13, and will continue until Aug. 21. The theme is “Imagine Your Story.”
According to a media release, reading program participants can track their reading minutes online or on paper and will earn a prize for every three hours of reading completed. Registration continues online at www.smplny08.readsquared.com/.
The following performances related to the reading program will be presented online at 6:30 p.m.
On July 21, Science Storytellers will present Dragons: Return of the Ice Sorceress, described as an interactive storytelling and science show.
On Aug. 4, Magician Ron Cain will incorporate fairy tales, fables and folklore into a magic show.
On Aug. 18, Animal Adventure Park’s Scales and Tails Zoo-to-You will provide an educational presentation featuring several warm and cold-blooded species.
Call 607-563-1200 for more information.
Library to present three programs
SIDNEY — The virtual Teen Crafts program sponsored by Sidney Memorial Public Library will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 22. The theme will be magical/mythical animals and the craft will be paper quilling. According to a media release, teens will use quilling techniques to create art.
Virtual Adult Trivia Night will also be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday on Zoom. The meeting number will be posted at 5:50 p.m. on the library’s Facebook page. July’s trivia will feature four rounds. A total of 10 questions will be included in each round. All rounds will be focused on the 80s. Prizes will be awarded to the winners.
At 3 p.m. Thursday, July 23, school-age children will learn how they can recreate the rose featured in “Beauty and the Beast” in a video craft presentation with Ms. Cassandra.
Call 607-563-1200 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.