Cemetery tour, talk to be in Maryland
MARYLAND — The Town of Maryland Historical Society will sponsor a tour and talk about Maryland Cemetery and recollections of growing up in the nearby hamlet of Maryland at 1 p.m. Saturday July 24, by longtime resident Jim Banner.
Banner will share detailed information, images and some little-known secrets about both the cemetery and the hamlet.
Those interested should go to Maryland Cemetery, 1/4 mile west of the hamlet of Maryland on the north side of state Highway 7.
The rain date is Sunday July 25.
Call 607-638-9343 for more information.
Sharon Spa church to sponsor sale day
SHARON SPRINGS — The Sharon Springs Methodist Church will sponsor its 30th annual community-wide garage sale day on Saturday, July 24, with sales beginning at 9 a.m.
The event will be held rain or shine and some sales may continue on Sunday.
Free sale maps will be available at the church on U.S. Route 20 across from the school beginning at 8 a.m.
The church will also sponsor a sale for browsers, along with several independent sales on the lawn. Food and beverages will also be available at the church.
Call Donna Barlow at 518-284-2675 for more information.
Business to sponsor free paper shredding
SHERBURNE — A free shredding event for the public will be held from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, July 24, at Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center at 2721 State Route 80 in Sherburne.
Sponsored by Preferred Mutual, individuals may bring up to five file-size boxes of paper per person for shredding.
The Center’s store will be open and raffle tickets for a Tesla will be sold.
Call 607-674-4733 for more information.
Church to sponsor chicken barbecue
UNADILLA — The Unadilla First Presbyterian Church will sell barbecued chicken dinners and halves from 11 a.m. until sold out Sunday, July 25, at Covered Bridge Farm Market. The $10 takeout dinners will include a chicken half, homemade potato salad, dinner roll and cookie. Chicken halves will be sold for $7 each. The chicken will be prepared by Wilson of Walton.
Advance tickets for dinners only may be purchased at Covered Bridge Farm Market or by calling Dave Johnson at 607-369-9431.
Afternoon program to be dairy oriented
SIDNEY — The Rotary Club of Sidney and Cullman Developmental Center will present a free dairy program as part of their summer series of activities for families at Keith Clark Park from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 25.
According to a media release, interactive play, crafting, demonstrations, displays of farm equipment and hands-on activities will be help to introduce concepts related to farming, farm animals and the daily nutritional benefits of dairy products.
Visit www.facebook.com/sidneyrotaryclub/ for more information.
