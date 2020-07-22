Library to present three programs
SIDNEY — The virtual Teen Crafts program sponsored by Sidney Memorial Public Library will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 22.
The theme will be magical/mythical animals and the craft will be paper quilling.
According to a media release, teens will use quilling techniques to create art.
Virtual Adult Trivia Night will also be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday on Zoom.
The meeting number will be posted at 5:50 p.m. on the library’s Facebook page.
July’s trivia will feature four rounds. A total of 10 questions will be included in each round. All rounds will be focused on the 80s. Prizes will be awarded to the winners.
At 3 p.m. Thursday, July 23, school-age children will learn how to make the rose featured in “Beauty and the Beast” in a video craft presentation with Ms. Cassandra.
Call 607-563-1200 for more information.
Three area libraries allowing access now
SIDNEY — The Sidney Memorial Public Library and its Sidney Center and Masonville branch libraries are accessible by appointment only.
According to a media release, appointments to access the Sidney library may be made from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
There are 15-minute browsing blocks for books in the adult and children’s sections, DVD’s and for faxing/copying. There are 30-minute blocks for computer use.
Sidney Center will be open by appointment from 3:45 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 10:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Masonville will be open by appointment from 3:45 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 1:15 to 4 p.m. Fridays; and 10:15 to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
Masks are required to be worn to enter the building. Patrons will not be allowed in the library without an appointment. Social distancing regulations must be followed.
Call 607-563-1200 for Sidney appointments; 607-369-7500 for Sidney Center appointments; and 607-265-3330 for appointments in Masonville.
Curbside pickup will continue indefinitely. Patrons are encouraged to use the service if they know what items they want and can place a hold on them either online or by phone.
Online Town Hall set for Saturday
U.S. Rep Antonio Delgado, D-Rhinebeck, will host his second Facebook Live Town Hall at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 25.
According to a media release, he will provide a brief federal update and answer questions.
“During these challenging times, I am focused on remaining transparent, accountable and accessible to the needs and priorities of everyone in our community” Delgado said in his release.
Visit Facebook.com/RepAntonioDelgado to participate in the Town Hall.
Hazardous waste to be collected
SCHOHARIE — A household hazardous waste collection is scheduled from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at the Schoharie County Transfer Station as 2805 Route 7 in Howes Cave. The collection is for county residents.
According to a media release, because of COVID-19, face masks will be required, there should only be one person in a vehicle and that person must remain in their vehicle while their labeled, contained items are unloaded from their trunk, truck bed or trailer.
Latex paint, ammunition, explosives, abestos, pharmaceuticals, oil and alkaline batteries will not be accepted.
Call 518-295-8300 for more information, including what items will be accepted.
Program focuses on child care needs
HAMDEN — Day care specialists from the Child Care Resource and Referall program at Delaware Opportunities will provide up-to-date referrals on regulated programs in Delaware County as well as information on child care regulations, help with the cost of care and evaluation of a child care program.
According to a media release, as more businesses reopen following the New York State on PAUSE order related to COVID-19, quality child care may be needed by business owners and their employees.
Call 607-746-1620 or 877-746-2279 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, email daycare@delop.org, or use the free online search for child care at www.delawareopportunities.org for free confidential child care information and referrals.
