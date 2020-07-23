Hazardous waste to be collected
HOWES CAVE — A household hazardous waste collection is scheduled from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at the Schoharie County Transfer Station as 2805 Route 7 in Howes Cave. The collection is for county residents.
According to a media release, because of COVID-19, face masks will be required.
There should only be one person in a vehicle and that person must remain in their vehicle while their labeled, contained items are unloaded from their trunk, truck bed or trailer.
Latex paint, ammunition, explosives, asbestos, pharmaceuticals, oil and alkaline batteries will not be accepted.
Call 518-295-8300 for more information, including a list of what items will be accepted.
Library programs include owls, wands
SIDNEY — Virtual story time will feature owls at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, at Sidney Memorial Public Library.
At 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, teens will be virtually tested on their Harry Potter trivia.
At 3 p.m. Thursday, July 30, Virtual Crafts will Ms. Cassandra will feature nature wands made from supplies found outside as well as in the home.
The program is for school-aged children.
Call 607-563-1200 for more information.
Blood drive to be held at Fox in Sidney
SIDNEY – A.O. Fox Hospital’s Tri-Town Campus at 43 Pearl St. West in Sidney will host a blood drive in partnership with the American Red Cross by appointment only from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 28.
Mandatory temperature screenings will be taken at the door.
Visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767 for an appointment and more information.
Star to bring back calendar in August
The Daily Star plans to resume publishing its Community Calendar on the Community news page of the newspaper on or about Aug. 1.
Calendar items for in-person and virtual events may be self-placed at www.thedailystar.com/events. Click on +your event found at the right side of the screen and follow the prompts. They may also be emailed to community@thedailystar.com.
Items will appear the day before and day of the event.
A telephone number, email address, website, etc., should be included as a source for more information.
