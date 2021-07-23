Trip set to Ohio Amish Country
An overnight motorcoach trip has been scheduled to Ohio Amish Country for Oct. 25 to 28.
Call Barbara Angell at 607-435-7102 for more information, including the itinerary and cost and to make reservations.
Schoolhouse set to have sale day
CHARLOTTEVILLE — A community sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Charlotteville Schoolhouse at the corner of Baptist Church Road and Charlotteville Road in Charlotteville. Antiques, furniture, household items and crafts will be included along with a kayak.
Grilled hot dogs and hamburgers will also be available from the fire department.
Anyone interested in participating may rent a space for $15 by emailing ginetteday27@gmailcom no later than July 31.
Proceeds will benefit the Charlotte Schoolhouse Restoration Committee.
Church to sponsor cold picnic supper
CHERRY VALLEY — The Cherry Valley United Methodist Church at 84 Main St. will have a cold picnic supper from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4.
Included will be baked ham with potato salad, coleslaw, roll and pie. The meal will be $10 per person or $38 for a family of four.
The required reservations may be made by calling 607-264-3255 or 607-264-3703.
Trip to Lancaster offered in October
Susquehanna Valley Seniors will sponsor a trip to the Lancaster, Pennsylvania area on Friday, Oct. 22, that will include shopping, dining and a matinee performance of the Biblical production “Queen Esther” at Sight & Sound Millennium Theatre.
A motorcoach will leave the American Legion in Milford at 6 a.m. and will pick-up passengers at Price Chopper Plaza in Oneonta at 6:30 a.m. Lunch, at 11:30 a.m. at Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl featuring Pennsylvania Dutch specialties, will be followed by the matinee in Strasburg.
The motorcoach will depart for the return trip around 5:30 p.m. and is expected to be in Oneonta at 11 p.m. and Milford at 11:30 p.m.
The cost of the trip is $175 per person. Reservations may be made with Linda Martinez at 607-434-1054. Checks payable to SVSC are to be received by her at 131 Dorr Edison Road, Oneonta, NY 13820 no later than Sept. 17.
