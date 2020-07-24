Star to bring back calendar in August
The Daily Star plans to resume publishing its Community Calendar on the Community news page of the newspaper on or about Aug. 1.
Calendar items for in-person and virtual events may be self-placed at www.thedailystar.com/events. Click on +your event found at the right side of the screen and follow the prompts. They may also be emailed to community@thedailystar.com.
Items will appear the day before and day of the event.
A telephone number, email address, website, etc., should be included as a source for more information.
Nurse to talk about time in Honduras
OXFORD — UHS Primary Care Oxford Nurse Practitioner Kathy Anderson will share stories of her work in Honduras and the medical team she traveled with at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, July 30.
The 40-minute lunch and learn presentation on Zoom is part of UHS Chenango Memorial Hospital’s 2020 Women’s Health Series.
According to a media release, in 2018, Anderson spent nine days in Honduras on a medical mission. Her trip took her from the northern Caribbean coast of the Central American nation and into the mountains of the country’s interior.
“We’re grateful to be able to use this platform as a safe way to stay connected during this crisis,” Series Coordinator Melissa Stagnaro said in the release, adding, “It’s given us an opportunity to broaden our reach, since people can participate from anywhere.”
Contact Makenzie Ballard at 607-337-4239 or makenzie.ballard@nyuhs.org to register.
Church thrift store set to reopen July 31
DELHI — The Kirk Thrift Shoppe, a mission of the First Presbyterian Church of Delhi, at 4 Clinton St. in Delhi, will reopen Friday, July 31. Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
According to a media release, operational changes and protocols to ensure a safe and pleasant shopping experience will be posted on the store’s Facebook page.
Donations are being accepted from 10 a.m. until noon Mondays and Thursdays at the first entrance on the left if entering the driveway.
Call 607-829-6005 for more information.
Program focuses on child care needs
HAMDEN — Day care specialists from the Child Care Resource and Referall program at Delaware Opportunities will provide up-to-date referrals on regulated programs in Delaware County as well as information on child care regulations, help with the cost of care and evaluation of a child care program.
According to a media release, as more businesses reopen following the New York State on PAUSE order related to COVID-19, quality child care may be needed by business owners and their employees.
Call 607-746-1620 or 877-746-2279 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, email daycare@delop.org, or use the free online search for child care at www.delawareopportunities.org for free confidential child care information and referrals.
Legal Aid Society responds to virus
The Legal Aid Society of Mid-New York has a new online intake application process for clients of its 13 county service area that includes Chenango, Delaware and Otsego.
According to a media release, created in response to COVID-19, it gives clients a remote way to provide preliminary personal information about their civil legal matters.
Using the online intake application process, clients will answer questions that will allow LASMNY staff to prescreen an individual’s civil legal situation. After an application has been submitted, a paralegal will contact the applicant, gather more information and determine the best course of action.
Visit www.lasmny.org and look for the tab Online Intake to submit an application.
LASMNY provides free civil legal information, advice and representation to individuals in its service area who cannot afford a lawyer.
Vendors sought for August lake event
AFTON — The summer edition of the Merchants & Music series, “The Echo Effect at Echo Lake” will be held from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Echo Lake at 185 Echo Lane in Afton.
Vendors may register with event sponsor 6Zero7 Advertising Concepts at www.localvendorconnection.com.
More information is available at https://tinyurl.com/y9w75wsv.
Area school amends its policy on meals
DAVENPORT — Meals will be free for all students during the 2020-21 school year at Charlotte Valley Central School, following an amendment made to the school’s meals policy under the National School Lunch Program and Breakfast Program.
Email Child Nutrition Director Mica Thorsland at thorsland.mica@charlottevalley.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.