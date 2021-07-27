Guided tour set at village cemetery
STAMFORD — Library Archivist and local historian Karen Cuccinello will lead a guided tour of Stamford Cemetery, at 2 Mountain Ave. from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 28.
Cuccinello will provide a brief history of the cemetery and highlight the resting places of notable people buried there as well as those with gravestones described as unique. The graves of veterans of the Revolutionary, Civil and Spanish-American wars will also be visited.
Call 607-652-5001 or visit www.facebook.com/SVLNY.org for more information.
Program on eagles to be presented
FLY CREEK — A program on eagles will be presented at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, before the regular meeting of the Fly Creek Area Historical Society at 210 Cemetery Road in Fly Creek.
Light refreshments will be served. All are welcome.
The Sept. 15 meeting will feature a Patsy Cline tribute singer and her five-piece band.
