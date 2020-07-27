Hazardous waste collection canceled
The Otsego County Planning & Solid Waste Department has canceled this year’s Household Hazardous Waste Day Collection event, originally scheduled for Sept. 18 and 19.
The event is anticipated to return in the fall of 2021, county officials said in a media release.
For more information, call 607-547-4225.
Senator schedules meet-and-greet
WALTON — Constituents are invited to join Sen. Jen Metzger, D-Rosendale, at Feather & Stone at 36 West St. in Walton from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, July 31, to ask questions, share thoughts on local matters and receive updates on the State Legislature.
The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/yyp9zuhc.
Attendees will be expected to wear face coverings and practice social distancing for the duration of the gathering.
Call 845-344-3311 or email metzger@nysenate.gov for more information.
Two events planned at Rogers Center
SHERBURNE — Rogers Environmental Center in Sherburne will sponsor two outdoor events on Saturday, Aug. 1.
According to a media release, Family Fishing Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a silent auction fundraiser, resceduled from March, will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
At the fishing event, bait will be provided and fishing poles will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for those who don’t bring any with them.
Auction items include gift cards, artwork, experiences and handcrafted and retail items. Bids will also be accepted by calling 315-269-1764. Reservations to attend during the first hour may be made by emailing development@friendsofrogers.org. Proceeds from the auction wil be used to fund the organization’s annual operating budget.
Rogers Environment Center is at 2721 State Highway 80 in Sherburne.
Call 607-674-4733, visit www.friendsofrogers.org or follow the events on Facebook for more information, including auction photos.
Musical Jamboree to be presented
WALTON — Miss Pam’s Jamboree, an interactive Zoom program with singing and dancing to American and world folk music, will be presented at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, by the William B. Ogden Free Library in Walton.
The meeting may be accessed at https://tinyurl.com/y6sm8h8n using the identification number 866 0901 6238. If dialing in, the number is 1+929-205-6099.
Call 607-865-5920, visit www.libraries.4cls.org/walton/ or www.facebook.com/WaltonNYLibrary/ for more information.
