Dinner donations to support workshop
GILBERTSVILLE — A dine-in or takeout donation spaghetti dinner will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, in New Life Fellowship Hall at the Baptist Church on Commercial Street in Gilbertsville.
Proceeds will support the Community Summer Art Workshop scheduled for Aug. 9 to 14.
The meal will include spaghetti, meatballs, sauce, tossed salad, bread, cookies or brownies and ice cream.
Call Jackie Turnbull at 607-263-2490 for more information.
Polka band to play in Heritage Park
WORCESTER — The Worcester Historical Society will present a concert featuring Tony’s Polka Band at 7 p.m. Friday, July 30, in Heritage Park in Worcester.
Band in Bainbridge to resume concerts
BAINBRIDGE — The Bainbridge Old Time Band will resume family-friendly outdoor concerts in Village Green Park at 7 p.m. Friday, July 30, Aug. 13 and 27. The Sidney Community Band will perform Friday, Aug. 6.
All are invited and encouraged to bring a chair and a friend.
Community Day to be held in Laurens
LAURENS — Community Day will be held in Laurens on Saturday, July 31.
There will be yard sales in the village and activities on the front lawn of the school, at the firehouse and at Knapp Park.
Chee Chee the Clown will twist balloons and create glitter tattoos from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 pm.
Ice cream sundaes will be available to make from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Utica ZooMobile will be there from 2 to 4 p.m.
At the firehouse, a choice of a hot dog or hamburger, baked beans, two salads and water or soda will be available for $10 each from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Advance lunch orders may be emailed to Laurens firedepartment@gmail.com.
There will also be giveaways for children and fire equipment and apparatus will be on view.
At the gazebo in Knapp Park, the Ed and Bird-Dog Show will perform eclectic and fun covers and original music from 6 to 8 p.m. Ice cream sundaes will also be available at the concert.
Funding for the event came from a grant from the Otsego County Board of Representatives Intergovernmental Affairs Committee.
Democrats to have ice cream social
MIDDLEFIELD — Middlefield Town Democrats will sponsor a candidates meet-and-greet ice cream social from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, outside, with tents available in case of rain, at 190 Ottaway Road in Middlefield.
According to a media release, expected to attend are David Karl, a write-in candidate for town supervisor; town board candidates Peggy Leon and Jennifer Pindar; incumbent highway superintendent Brendan Kraham; town clerk candidate Arthur Weinstock; and Otsego County Board candidate Charlie Varney.
An RSVP indicating how many will be attending is requested and may be made online at www.tinycurl.com/Middlefield Dems.
