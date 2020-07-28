Star to bring back calendar in August
The Daily Star plans to resume publishing its Community Calendar on the Community news page of the newspaper on or about Aug. 1.
Calendar items for in-person and virtual events may be self-placed at www.thedailystar.com/events. Click on +your event found at the right side of the screen and follow the prompts. They may also be emailed to community@thedailystar.com.
Items will appear the day before and day of the event.
A telephone number, email address, website, etc., should be included as a source for more information.
G-MU school board to have work session
GILBERTSVILLE — The Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School district will hold a work session at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, July 30. No action items will take place. Community members are welcome, practicing social distancing
March planned in Delhi on Thursday DELHI — Area residents will rally and march in Delhi on Thursday, July 30 to protest legislative proposals recently released by the New York State Sheriff’s Association that organizers said would dramatically expand police power.
The protest is part of a regional effort by organizations including Citizen Action, Truth Pharm, Justice and Unity for the Southern Tier, and Progressive Leaders of Tomorrow. Through their “Peoples' Protection Coalition,” marches are taking place in Chenango, Tioga, Cortland and Delaware counties from July 29 to Aug. 1, according to a media release.
The sheriffs’ legislative agenda was supported by six Southern Tier county sheriffs, including Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond, at a July 15 press conference in Broome County.
The Delhi march will begin at the Courthouse Square at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 30. Protesters will then march to the county jail and hear brief remarks. Organizers ask that participants wear masks and socially distance.
Barbecued chicken to be by donation
DAVENPORT — Barbecued chicken halves will be available for takeout for a donation from 11 a.m. until they're gone Saturday, Aug. 1, at the Davenport firehouse on Main Street.
Proceeds will benefit the general fund of the Charlotte Valley Presbyterian Church.
Fair food choices to be available
AFTON — Fair foods will be available from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 31; noon until 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1; and noon until 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, by driving through the Afton Fairgrounds at 46 E. Main St. in Afton.
Arrangements for the food were made by the Afton Fair Board.
Brindisi to host phone town hall
Congressman Anthony Brindisi will have a telephone town hall starting at 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3. Those who wish to join in the call may RSVP at https://brindisi.house.gov/live tto receive the call or dial-in at 5 p.m. to 855-614-0159
Yard sale event seeks participants
CHARLOTTEVILLE — Participants are wanted for multi-family yard sale hosted by the Charlotteville Schoolhouse Restoration Committee. The sale will be held at the corner of Charlotte Valley Road and Baptist Church Road in Charlotteville from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. To reserve a space, email Judy at walterandjudy2019@gmail.com by Aug. 22.
Area firefighters set to receive gear
MIDDLEBURGH — The Middleburgh Fire Department was recently awarded nearly $3,000 in federal funding for the purchase of supplemental personal protective equipment designed to protect first responders during the ongoing corona virus pandemic.
According to a media release, the funds were secured by U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-Rhinebeck, through the Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program.
Delgado referred to the department and its members in the release as a “community landmark and resource, protecting our area with dedicated volunteers, and added, “I held one of my town halls in Schoharie at the Middleburgh Fire Department and look forward to returning to the station shortly so I can see this equipment and thank our community volunteers for their bravery and efforts to protect and serve.”
Picnic supper to be available for takeout
CHERRY VALLEY — A takeout only cold picnic supper will be offered at the Cherry Valley United Church at 84 Main St in Cherry Valley from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6.
Included will be cold baked ham with two side dishes from a choice of potato salad, baked beans or cole slaw. Cornbread or a roll and pie or fresh fruit salad will complete the meal.
Single meals will be $8 each. Family style meals for four will be $30.
Pre-orders may be made by calling 607-264-3255 or 607-264-3703.
$80K raised SUNY Delhi student COVID relief
DELHI — During a fundraising campaign that ran from March to June of this year, SUNY Delhi's Student Emergency Fund Challenge raised $40,869, an amount that was matched by an anonymous donor to the SUNY Impact Foundation.
Established by the College Foundation at Delhi in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the goal of the Student Emergency Fund is to help SUNY Delhi students who encounter unforeseen financial emergencies or catastrophic events, college officials said in a media release. Types of expenses covered include temporary loss of income, emergency medications or medical care costs, assistance to living expenses, and travel costs related to a death or illness in the immediate family. Priority is given to students whose enrollment at SUNY Delhi may be at risk due to unexpected expenses.
"Our students were in need, and our alumni, faculty, and friends really answered the call," Michael Sullivan, vice president of college advancement at SUNY Delhi. said in a media release. "In mid-April, an anonymous donor to the SUNY Impact Foundation volunteered to match all gifts donated to SUNY campuses up to $50,000 in support of campus-based student emergency funds. This provided great motivation for our community, and in just six weeks, we raised $40,869 eligible for a matching gift."
