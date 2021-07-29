Blueberry Festival set for Saturday
COVENTRY — The 14th annual Coventry Blueberry Festival will be held from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at Coventry Town Hall at 1839 State Highway 235 in Greene.
There will be a blueberry baking contest, fresh picked blueberries, blueberry pies, raffles, vendors, a chicken barbecue and live music.
A movie with free popcorn will be shown in the park at dusk.
Visit Coventry Events Committee on Facebook for more information.
Rabies vaccination clinic to be held
GREENE BALL FLATS — A rabies vaccination clinic for dogs, cats and ferrets will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 31, at Greene Ball Flats.
A $5 donation per animal is requested and drivers and passengers must wear masks.
The required preregistration may be completed at http://health.ny.gov/go2clinic.
Call 607-337-1673 or visit www.co.chenanog.ny.us for more information.
Schoharie to collect hazardous waste
HOWES CAVE — A household hazardous waste collection will be conducted from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 31, at the Schoharie County Transfer Station at 2805 Route 7 in Howes Cave.
The collection is open to all county residents who must provide identification as proof of residency.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/nfwc85d7 for a list of items that will be allowed and those that won’t.
Call 518-295-8300 for more information.
Blood drive set in area community
WORCESTER — A Red Cross blood drive will be held from noon until 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, at the municipal building at 19 Katie Lane in Worcester.
Call 800-733-2767, 607-397-8119, or visit redcrossblood.org to register to donate.
