Blueberry Festival set for Saturday

COVENTRY — The 14th annual Coventry Blueberry Festival will be held from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at Coventry Town Hall at 1839 State Highway 235 in Greene.

There will be a blueberry baking contest, fresh picked blueberries, blueberry pies, raffles, vendors, a chicken barbecue and live music.

A movie with free popcorn will be shown in the park at dusk.

Visit Coventry Events Committee on Facebook for more information.

Rabies vaccination clinic to be held

GREENE BALL FLATS — A rabies vaccination clinic for dogs, cats and ferrets will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 31, at Greene Ball Flats.

A $5 donation per animal is requested and drivers and passengers must wear masks.

The required preregistration may be completed at http://health.ny.gov/go2clinic.

Call 607-337-1673 or visit www.co.chenanog.ny.us for more information.

Schoharie to collect hazardous waste

HOWES CAVE — A household hazardous waste collection will be conducted from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 31, at the Schoharie County Transfer Station at 2805 Route 7 in Howes Cave.

The collection is open to all county residents who must provide identification as proof of residency.

Visit https://tinyurl.com/nfwc85d7 for a list of items that will be allowed and those that won’t.

Call 518-295-8300 for more information. 

Blood drive set in area community

WORCESTER — A Red Cross blood drive will be held from noon until 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, at the municipal building at 19 Katie Lane in Worcester.

Call 800-733-2767, 607-397-8119, or visit redcrossblood.org to register to donate.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you