Program set focused on incarceration
COOPERSTOWN —Personal stories of Japanese American incarcerees during World War II will be explored at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, at Fenimore Art Museum.
According to a media release, some of the people Ansel Adams met and photographed at the American concentration camp at Manzanar in 1943 as depicted in the museum’s exhibit Manzanar: The Wartime Photographs of Ansel Adams, will be featured.
Cooperstown area resident Liane Hirabayashi will also discuss how her Japanese American father’s family was affected by incarceration.
She will describe the different responses her family members had to incarceration, including one who remained defiant against the government’s orders, and how activism of Japanese Americans continues to this day.
Admission is free with a recommended donation of $10. The required registration may be completed at Eventbrite.com.
The museum is at 5798 State Route 80 outside Cooperstown.
Visit www.fenimoreartmuseum.org for more information.
Three performances set in Knapp Park
LAURENS — The 10th annual Summer Concert Series in Knapp Park on Main Street in Laurens will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 7.
The first performer will be Rickety Fence; followed by the Ed and Bird-Dog Show on July 14; and Small Town Big Band on July 21.
Those planning to attend may bring blankets and lawn chairs.
