Farmers market to partner with pantry
FRANKLIN — As part of the Farmers’ Markets Federation of New York’s Give Back NY and National Farmers’ Market Week, markets support local food pantries next week. The Franklin Farmers’ Market will partner with the Greater Franklin Food Pantry.
Local food pantries supply groceries to residents, including perishable and shelf-stable food, toiletries and cleaning supplies. The pantry in Franklin is affiliated with Delaware Opportunities Inc. in Hamden, which provides access to shelf-stable food supplies from the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York. However the Greater Franklin Food Pantry must supplement that supply and purchase perishable foods such as milk, butter, eggs, meat, fish, bread and fresh vegetables.
The pantry in the town of Franklin was founded in the 1980s. Last month, it was moved from the Treadwell United Methodist Church to the village of Franklin at the Franklin Farmhouse Community Center at 574 Main St. The pantry is open from 2 to 4 p.m. Fridays and by appointment. For information, visit www.facebook.com/GreaterFranklinFoodPanty/
The Franklin market will host the pantry from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2. The pantry will accept non-perishable foods or cash at the market on Institute Street. In addition to receiving donations, volunteers will be there to answer any questions and to sign-up potential volunteers.
For more information on the market, visit www.facebook.com/FranklinNYFarmersMarket/
Blood drive set in Worcester
WORCESTER — There will be a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, in the town Municipal Building at 19 Katie Lane in Worcester.
To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org.
Star to bring back calendar in August
The Daily Star plans to resume publishing its Community Calendar on the Community news page of the newspaper on or about Aug. 1.
Calendar items for in-person and virtual events may be self-placed at www.thedailystar.com/events. Click on +your event found at the right side of the screen and follow the prompts. They may also be emailed to community@thedailystar.com.
Items will appear the day before and day of the event.
A telephone number, email address, website, etc., should be included as a source for more information.
