Habitat seeking partner families
Habitat for Humanity of Otsego County continues to seek applicants to be potential partner families. Otsego County residents who have an interest in living in a Habitat for Humanity home are encouraged to apply no later than Aug. 16.
An information session/open house will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, at the newest Habitat house on McFarland Road in Oneonta. Applications are available along with more information at www.habitatotsego.org, by email at habitatotsego@gmail.com, calling the office at 607-432-7874, or by written request to HFHOC, 403B Chestnut St., Oneonta NY 13820.
Applicants must demonstrate a need for housing, willingness to partner and provide income/credit information.
Selected families will be assisted in completing the steps in purchasing a home, including the application for a low-interest mortgage.
Because local volunteers provide the majority of labor, homes are sold to partner families at lower costs than average. It takes about two years to complete a home. This allows time for partner families to prepare for home ownership and to complete required home ownership education. HFHOC’s Homeowner Support Committee members act as mentors throughout the process.
Two rabies clinics planned in area
Free rabies clinics for dogs, cats and ferrets will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at Sidney Fire Hall at 74 River Road in Sidney; and 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, at Delhi Fire Hall at 140 Delview Terrace Ext. in Delhi. Individuals must wear masks and practice social distancing.
Call Delaware County Public Health at 607-831-5200 or visit www.delawarecountypublichealth.com for more information.
Picnic to feature chicken spiedies
FRANKLIN — St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Main Street in Franklin will host a picnic featuring grilled chicken spiedies, summer salads and desserts for its monthly Community Dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5.
Weather permitting, there will be tables on the front lawn for dining alfresco and the dining room will be open for seating.
The monthly dinners are in support of the on-going interior renovation project and free-will offerings are regularly accepted.
Themed train rides to resume in Milford
MILFORD — The Spirit of the Old West Robbery Train will leave Milford Depot at 136 E. Main St. in Milford at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, marking the return of rail service on the Cooperstown and Charlotte Valley Railroad.
According to a media release, the railroad shutdown 18 months ago because of COVID-19.
Robbery trains will also be held Aug. 21, Sept. 18, and Oct. 9.
Fall Foliage excursions will be offered at 1 p.m. Sept. 19, 25 and 26; and Oct. 2, 3, 10 and 11.
A Pumpkin Patch train is scheduled for 1 p.m. Oct 23 and 24.
The Santa Express will run at 1 p.m. Nov. 27, Dec. 4, 5, 11, 12, 18 and 19; and the North Pole Express will depart at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 4. 11, and 18.
Passengers will be required to wear masks all times while on board for their protection and that of the crew.
Reservations and prepayment are required and may be made online at www.cooperstowntrain.com.
Call 607-432-2429 for more information.
