Word Thursdays to feature novelist
TREADWELL — Bright Hill Press and Literary Center will broadcast its next Word Thursdays live on Zoom and Facebook at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 7. Works by India native and resident of Houston, Texas, Nandini Bhattacharya, will be featured. The writer of historical fiction has one published novel, “Love’s Garden” and is working on her second, “Homeland Blues.”
Poets interested in participating in the open mic period are encouraged to register by emailing info@brighthillpress.org.
The first five poets will be given time to read one or two poems and all others will be waitlisted.
Visit Bright Hill’s Facebook page to view the live stream.
The program has a suggested donation of $3 and is free for students.
A virtual donation jar is available at www.paypal.me/brighthillpress.
Call 607-829-5055, or visit www.brighthillpress.org for more information including how to join via Zoom.
History to be visited with cemetery tours
MARGARETVILLE — The Historical Society of the Town of Middlefield will present Living History Cemetery Tours Saturday, July 10, at Margaretville Cemetery.
According to a media release, the hour-long tours will depart every 20 minutes between 4 and 6 p.m. and will be led by costumed guides. The stories of nine men and women who rest there will be told.
Admission is $20. Children youner than 15 will be admitted for free.
The required reservations may be made by calling 845-586-4736.
Sundae Run/Walk to benefit center
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — The Richfield Springs Community Center is accepting registrations for its 19th annual Sundae Run and Walk scheduled for Sunday, July 18. Participants may also register on race day from 7 to 8 a.m. at the Veterans Club at 13 Lake St. in Richfield Springs
According to a media release, included will be a 5K, 10K, 2 mile walk, free ice cream and raffles.
Complete race information is available along with registration forms at www.richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org or www.runsignup.com/RSCC.
Contact Sundae Run/Walk Coordinator Bill Kosina at 315-749-3286 or bill@richfieldzone.org for more information
