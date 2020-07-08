School board has vacancy to fill
ROXBURY — The Roxbury Central School District Board of Education is seeking candidates to fill a vacancy created by a member resignation.
According to a media release, anyone interested in serving on the board should submit a letter of interest to District Clerk Jeff Bennett at bennettj@roxburycsd.org by Tuesday, July 14.
Candidates are required to have been a district resident for at least one year. The board will appoint someone after reviewing the letters.
Folk-rock duo will perform Thursday
Virtual House Party 15, sponsored by Music on the Delaware, will take place from 7 to 7:40 p.m. Thursday, July 9.
According to a media release, guest musicians will be the Franco-American folk-rock duo The Whispering Tree, with singer/songwriter Eleanor Kleiner and multi-instrumentalist Elie Brangbour.
The meeting may be accessed at https://tinyurl.com/ya2jjmg8 using the identification number 854 1322 7162.
Church thrift shop to cease operation
DAVENPORT — The Davenport United Methodist Church Thrift Shop on state Highway 23 is closing.
According to a media release, free items from the shop, to include clothing, kitchen supplies and books, will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 11, in the upper parking lot. The rain date will be Saturday, July 18.
Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Donations will be accepted.
Author to present reading and activity
WALTON — Tracey West, who writes the Dragon Masters series, will read from one of her books and present a worksheet activity at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, in a Zoom chat room.
According to a media release, copies of the worksheet are available at the library at 42 Gardiner Place in Walton.
The meeting may be accessed at https://tinyurl.com/y7toe6rl using the identification number 849 7171 7461. New York telephone users will need to call +1 929 205 6099.
Call 607-865-5929 for more information.
Masons to sponsor takeout dinner
LAURENS — The Masonic Lodge at 7 Brook St. in Laurens will be the site of a $10 takeout chicken and biscuit dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, July 12.
The menu will include chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, coleslaw, cranberry jelly and ice cream with strawberries.
Everyone must be wearing a face mask upon arrival at the lodge.
Tickets available for tour of area gardens
The West Kortright Centre will host its 29th annual Landscape and Garden Tour fundraiser, featuring properties in the Bovina-Andes-Roscoe area from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 12.
According to a media release, the tour will feature four gardens. Attendees are asked to select their preferred start time from 10 a.m. to noon. The self-guided tour will be held rain or shine.
Tickets are $20 per person.
Preregistration is required. Call 607-278-5454, or visit www.westkc.org to purchase tickets and for more for information.
Area school to offer food service in July
JEFFERSON — Summer meals may be picked up between 11 a.m. and noon Tuesdays through July 28, at the library lobby doors at Jefferson Central School at 1332 State Route 10 in Jefferson.
According to a media release, under the free Summer Food Service Program, five breakfasts and five lunches will be provided to all district children 18 and younger weekly in July.
The program began July 7.
Contact Alesia Eppich at 607-652-7821, ext. 116, or aeppich@jeffersoncsd.org for more information.
